The Mandalorian revives on your Android screen thanks to Google’s AR

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google is one of the companies that have been experimenting with augmented reality (AR) the most, and now that smartphone technology allows it, it is having a full-blown feast. You only have to remember those first prototypes of Nexus tablets with very strange devices on the back they were able to scan what was around us and then apply a 3D graphic layer.

Now you only need a compatible smartphone, with Android, 5G and ARCore for the screen of our device becomes a kind of parallel reality where it is possible to take pictures with Marvel superheroes, with animals of all sizes and fur and, for a few hours, with the most famous bounty hunter in the Galaxy on this side of the outer edge.

Disney and Google on your mobile

So, and taking advantage of the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian just a few weeks ago, Google has published an application that you can download right now from the Android Play Store to bring the famous Command to life. A character that has become popular among Star Wars fans and that you can enjoy in complete and spectacular 3D.

The Mandalorian comes in AR to Android phones. Google

This collaboration of the Mountain View with Disney is not new and there have already been others in the past, such as with the launch of the 3XL Pixels that contained a complete AR application full of superheroes like Iron Man, War Machine, Hulk and many others. A technology that leaves those who try it with their mouths open and that unfortunately is not available to all Android users.

As we mentioned before, the list of devices that can launch this application is limited due to its compatibility with ARCore and 5G, and is the following (we recommend that you check it every so often to see if new models are being added):

  • Pixel 4a 5G
  • Pixel 5
  • LG G9 / Velvet
  • LG K92
  • LG V60 ThinQ 5G
  • LG Wing
  • Motorola Edge +
  • Motorola / Lenovo One 5G
  • Motorola / Lenovo Razr 5G
  • OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
  • OnePlus OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
  • OnePlus OnePlus 8
  • OnePlus OnePlus 8 Pro
  • OnePlus OnePlus 8T
  • Oppo Find X2
  • Oppo Reno 3
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Note20 +
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 +
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  • Sharp AQUOS zero 5G
  • Sony Xperia 1 II
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 / Pro

As you can see by the phones that you have just above, virtually all are limited to 5G devices so let’s hope that after a few weeks, that compatibility reaches many others who have been left out.

