The ‘masked smiley emoji’ in Apple Mobile will make you smile

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Leading mobile company Apple has added a new smiley emoji that will make the viewer smile.

The Corona epidemic has spread panic around the world. Millions have been affected and millions have died. People who hide their faces behind masks are afraid of this lung-destroying disease.

The situation also affected the magical life of social media and social networking sites updated themselves in various ways. Apple Mobile adds masked emoji to emojis to express emotions.

face_mask_comparison_ios_14_2_emojipedia

The emoji that existed before had a mask on the cheeks without frying and yellow cheeks that looked like the face of a sick person, but now that the epidemic has been controlled in a few countries, Apple Mobile has also taken a new approach. Adopted

Apple’s new emoji features red and fresh cheeks, smiling eyebrows and a mask with a smile on the back.

