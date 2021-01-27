The Medium Review: A horror between two worlds on Xbox Series X / S and PC

- Advertisement -

Dualism seems to really be the focus of The Medium, a new narrative adventure from Bloober Team – the Polish independent studio already author of the Layers of Fear series, the videogame based on The Blair Witch Project and Observer (to learn more, our review of Observer: System Redux is available here). The dual nature, the other, the opposite polarities are in fact a recurring theme on several levels in what has been defined as the most ambitious project of the Krakow software house, published exclusively on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC .

Elements that concern both the form and the substance of a game which, in spite of some undeniable good idea and a certain underlying charm, ends up remaining in abeyance, paradoxically trapped between interesting potentials and overly monochord playing and poor in jolts. In short, not the best for a psychological horror experience, with an adventure that flows without specific problems but at the same time without ever really leaving a trace. Impalpable and ephemeral like a ghost.

The two faces of horror

The Medium follows the story of Marianne, a young orphan who grew up with extraordinary faculties: from an early age the protagonist can in fact somehow access to another plane of existence, interacting with the dead in a bleak spirit dimension inspired by sensational works by the Polish painter Zdzislaw Beksinski (authentic visionary who until now had never had the right importance in the videogame field). A gift that obviously has certainly not made Marianne’s existence easier, since she has always been in the balance between two worlds without actually ever feeling an integral part of either reality or the other.

The story is set in a gray Poland of the 90s, between the oppressive brutalist architecture of the outskirts of Krakow and the aftermath of a ruinously fallen regime, leaving various types of rubble. “It all starts with a dead girl”, to quote the words with which The Medium opens: we start from a vision as confused as it is distressing, with a mysterious terrified girl chased in the night by an armed man, and then arrive immediately after the sudden death of Marianne’s adoptive father . Soon the matter actually turns in a very specific direction: the Niwa hotel, an imposing socialist remnant long since abandoned following a massacre that no one seems willing to talk about.

A setting inspired by a real existing location, destined to become the beating heart of The Medium. Because, between the thick walls of the Niwa and the faint echoes of a false well-being pushed by propaganda, dark secrets, horrible truths and dramas never completely dormant. Deep scars coming from the past, traumas with which Marianne will inevitably have to try to confront herself in order to unveil the key to a skein woven for twenty years of lies, pain and silence. (Re) feelings capable of generating even real monsters, as in the case of the Fauce, or an invisible predator – voiced by an unrecognizable Troy Baker – suspended between two worlds and obsessively looking for bodies to devour from within.

The atmosphere is arguably the most compelling aspect of The Medium. The dualism between the depressing rigor of post-communist Poland – with the abandoned ruins of the Niwa witnessing the farcical glory of the past, now devoured by dust and debris – and the alienating dimension of the underworld works and in different circumstances it also amazes. The merit must be equally divided between the sensational source of inspiration, namely the aforementioned paintings by Beksinski, and the spectacular soundtrack, born from the brilliant collaboration between Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka (renowned author of the music of Silent Hill).

Especially at first, the contrast between the gray of what remains of the Niwa and the enigmatic redness of a crystallized afterlife, elusive in its being rarefied in time and space, will not leave you indifferent. A major

reason considering that the otherworldly dimension retains, even in its palpable air of death, the reverberation of a distant but authentically primordial life. Suggestions transposed on a visual level often and willingly apt, even if The Medium cannot be defined as a completely homogeneous production. In fact, if some passages – always and in any case proposed through a fixed camera system, on the model of the old survival horror – amaze for the aesthetic taste, for the good lighting and for a staging embellished with well-chosen directories, other times they emerge brazenly the limits of a production certainly not up to the AAA standards.

Edges particularly highlighted for what concerns the animations, almost always plastered, mechanical and in general never up to a title designed to work only and only on new consoles. Problems also exacerbated by afacial expressiveness frankly below the standards of the last generation, which in some cases end up having a not exactly positive impact on identification (to be noted, in this perspective, also a vibration effect of the very noisy and invasive Xbox controller, which instead of adding something to the experience for absurdity compromises it, albeit minimally).

Lights and shadows from beyond

However, what is lacking in The Medium is primarily a certain consistency in both playful and narrative terms. The creature of Bloober Team flows in fact with the autopilot perpetually engaged, struggling to leave their mark even in virtue

of a bland linearity without flickers. Take for example the concept of two worlds, with the idea of ​​superimposed universes which is in fact what defines the game more than any other element: during the approximately eight hours required to reach the epilogue, you will alternate in equal measure – but never freely – between real dimension, spirit dimension and clips in which both planes of existence will coexist through the classic split-screen. An original and stimulating concept, which by forcing a double scene to be rendered at the same time has excluded the old generation Xbox from the equation (said that in reality The Medium was initially designed for Wii U, X360 and PS3, but precisely paused for limits hardware).

Well, if on paper the idea was and remains objectively appreciable – also thanks to the ability to leave one’s body for a moment, thus influencing the real context beyond the physical limits – pad in hand the execution proves to be underdeveloped, “phone call” and not supported by a game design actually up to par. Almost as if one had just stopped at an intuition in winning power, without however engaging in surprising declinations or noteworthy solutions. An impression also confirmed by the enigmas, so simply direct as to result in the vast majority of cases little more than interludes that are never indigestible, but never even exciting.

This is also combined with the lack of solidity of the stealth phases with La Fauce: since we will not be able to face the monster openly, our only possibility will be to move in silence, avoiding it from capturing us. If in the spirit dimension we can see the beast clearly, in the real world the creature will instead be invisible, and we will be able to perceive its presence only through an anomaly in the air or the flickering of the torch. It is just a pity that similar situations are very guided and elementary in the structure.

These imperfections therefore end up representing a shadow in the calculation of aexperience in which in fact one does not fight, one thinks very little and is limited to exploring in a guided way the environments in search of the next screen input to interact with. A little ‘little for a story that in hindsight would also have intriguing and non-trivial ideas, yet not very detailed and on the contrary barely mentioned. Suggestions left if not in the background but definitely in the background, suggested between the lines of the inevitable documents to be collected here and there to fully understand the story.

What remains of The Medium then? In some ways, one could respond with some malice the prototype of that hit and run soul that seems to fuel certain titles available on Game Pass (service that, let’s remember, will include The Medium since its launch on both PC and Xbox): a horror adventure that entertains smoothly, that runs lightly – despite the adult themes – but which ultimately leaves little. experience that works anyway, or maybe even something more if faced with the typical nature all you can eat according to which “a lot is free, so I’ll try it anyway”. At the same time, however, it is difficult not to see the fatigue of the Polish studio as an opportunity at least partly wasted, for an experiment that with a little more vision, structure and inspiration could have aspired to other goals. Starting with the definitive consecration of Bloober Team.