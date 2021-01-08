“The Mentor”, the creator of the hacker manifesto

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In the world of hackers there is a character who, although he has a life far from public spheres, created the ethical document for this profession. His name is Loyd Blankenship, better known as “The Mentor.”

Blankenship was born in 1965 and has specialized in programming from a very young age. In the 1970s, he became a member of the Legion of Doom, a group of hackers that was known as one of the most influential in the history of technology. This one faced another well-known group called Masters of Deception, because both had different conceptions about the computer piracy.

At this time, Legion of Doom did not cause any damage to telephone systems or computer networks. However, their acts were also considered illegal, since any manipulation of this style was considered harmful. In this sense, many of its members were searched and prosecuted for their actions. One of them was Blankenship.

Following the same line that he handled in Legion of Doom, and after getting out of jail, The Mentor decided that he would write a document by which hackers around the world should be governed. He titled it ‘The Conscience of a Hacker’, but it was later known as the hacker manifesto.

This text was written on January 8, 1986 and was published for the first time in the ezine Phrack, an electronic magazine written by and for hackers. Its popularization made it become the cornerstone of hacker culture, since it was made as an ethical guide for these practices, which establishes the limits between selfish goals that harm other people and the search for new horizons to achieve freedom of information. This is one of the excerpts from the manifest:

You built atomic bombs

you made war,

you murdered, cheated and lied to us

And they tried to make us believe it was for our good

now we are the criminals.

Yes, I am a criminal. My crime is curiosity.

My crime is to judge people by what they say and think, not by what they appear.

My crime is being smarter, something for which you will never forget me.

I am a hacker, this is my manifesto.

You can stop this individual effort, but you can never stop us all …

After all, we are all the same.

The manifesto caused a stir in the guild, as it was cited in ‘Hackers’, the 1995 film, it was also reproduced on the CD of the video game’ Uplink ‘and appeared as a poster in Mark Zuckerberg’s bedroom in the film’ The social network ‘from 2010.

Blankenship was later hired by Steve Jackson Games in 1989 and who authored the GURPS Cyberpunk video game, which was seized by the Secret Service in a raid in 1990 as “a manual for computer crime.”

We don’t know more about The Mentor since that event. Blankenship kept a low profile thereafter, honoring the principles he embodied in 1986, just as a good hacker does.

.