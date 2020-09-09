The messages that block WhatsApp are back: watch out for the new threat

The threats on WhatsApp not only come from the interest of the pirates to steal our account and gossip to see what we keep there (in case there is something of value), but goes further and sometimes these attack attempts do not seem to have a goal Of course, beyond creating the greatest possible damage, or preventing us from accessing the app by leaving it hanging, frozen.

To the latter type of threats correspond those giant text messages with special character strings that, when opened, block the application, in a problem that is still valid today. Now, and as reported by our colleagues from WABetaInfo, there is evidence of a new type of hack that achieves the same objective and that to fix it we could have to resort to eliminating WhatsApp from our mobile.

Codes that hang the app

This has been communicated from the page itself, in which show what type of message can reach us and that opening it would cause the app to stop working, freeze, with no option to retrieve it again … for now. Now, if you find yourself receiving a message like the one you can see at the bottom (the attached screens), what solution do you have?

Messages that leave WhatsApp frozen. WABetaInfo

The first thing you should do is go to a computer where you have WhatsApp Web installed to go to the chat where you received the malicious message and block it, Going to the individual options of the conversation and selecting the inclusion in the blacklist of the contact, so that the application shows us any message. That will include the one that you just received and that the application has knocked out for you.

If this method doesn’t work for you, then you will have to resort to the most aggressive one, which is to delete WhatsApp from your smartphone to download it again from the online store. The advantage of using this alternative is that you will regain control, but at the cost of losing all the messages, photos, videos and voice notes that you have not backed up. Hence, it is so important that you schedule these backups every little time (24 hours) and that you periodically verify that there have been no errors when uploading them to the cloud. With all the above, you should not have problems to recover your WhatsApp in a short time even if you are victims of these text chains and messages capable of completely blocking your device.