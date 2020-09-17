Latest news

The mini-‘boom’ of Snowflake and others is especially speculative

By Brian Adam
Wall Street bankers will preside over a US IPO market full of superlatives this week. At least a dozen firms intend to go public in the next few days, a record since 2014. Between them they will likely raise about $ 7 billion, the most since Uber debuted in May last year. And cloud data firm Snowflake will likely be responsible for the biggest deal of the year, at $ 3 billion if it trades at the top of its price range. But it also shows potential investors willing to put hope over profitability.

Of the 12 ready for launch, 9 lost money in 2019, but that’s not the only concern. Pactiv Evergreen, a food and beverage packaging company, may be the biggest of the crop by far, with 7.1 billion sales last year, but its top line is declining since 2015. Plus, a couple of the newcomers, Metacrine and Dyne Therapeutics, are biotech firms at such an early stage that they don’t record any revenue, let alone profit.

Snowflake, of course, is increasing revenue exceptionally quickly. There is good sales momentum at another cloud company, Sumo Logic, game developer Unity Software, and telehealth platform Amwell, among others, but there is no guarantee that they will stop bleeding money in the near future, or that generate enough profits to justify the very high valuations to which some aspire. Snowflake, for example, expects to be worth about 60 times more than its sales.

That indicates that companies that are tapping into public markets are expecting investors to act more like venture capitalists, willing to put cash into high-growth companies in hopes of a big payoff. This is not the first time this has happened in a market that traditionally leans towards more mature companies, but this week the particular inclination towards more speculative companies stands out.

