The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has been sharply criticized for using Google Translate

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has been sharply criticized for sending an Irish language message on Twitter which appears to have used Google Translate to write it.

The Pobal Apart from Profit party also criticized the Minister of State for the tweet sent out by Chambers congratulating Sam Bennett, the Tipperary winner of the Tour de France green jersey.

“Congratulations, @Sammmy_Be. Making the nation proud and uplifting, much needed, for all of us. A heroic achievement, ”Minister of State Chambers tweeted.

Congratulations, @Sammmy_Be .

🥇🚴‍♂️ To make the nation proud and uplifting, much needed, for all of us. Champion achievement 🙌 https://t.co/KsQCHiZU6X – Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) September 20, 2020

Chambers ‘message in Irish makes no sense but when sent via Google Translate, the English language makes sense:’ Congratulations, @Sammmy_Be. Making the nation proud and giving a much needed morale boost to us all. Champion achievement ‘.

In a statement issued by the Pobal rather than Profit party, they criticized the Minister of State’s “mess” of the message.

“It simply came to our notice then. Learners are forgiven. But here ‘s a translation of Google. From the Minister for the Gaeltacht. ”

The statement said that the news that a person who is not fluent in Irish was appointed Minister of State was indicative that the future of the Gaeltacht is of “no importance” to the government and that no Gaeltacht Minister can implement appropriate policies if they do not understand language. the public speaking with which they are dealing.

Chambers’ tweet also wrecked Twitter and criticized both Irish and English speakers.

Very disappointed and very ashamed of you, dear. Please remove that. This is hard to believe after you have spoken Irish well recently. – Seán Hade (@seanmhade) September 21, 2020

Is it serious? Using Google translate when tweeting from an official account as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht ?? Shame on you. https://t.co/KLlTQfHXE2 – Ciarán Ó Cinnéide (@CiaranCinneide) September 21, 2020

It is not right to insult those who are learning the language. But this man is a Minister, with a staff of some who speak Irish. Shameful. https://t.co/IbCJ8M45E3 – Oisín Ó Síocháin (@OisinOSiochain) September 21, 2020

Lack of Irish, lack of knowledge, lack of understanding but above all, lack of respect. https://t.co/QZJsnFzrsk – Erin Ní Bhroin (@ErinNiBhroin) September 21, 2020

What is the Irish for “Google Translate”? https://t.co/4blDHoXYAS – Sinn Féin Youth (@Ogra_SF) September 21, 2020

You would understand nothing but the emojis https://t.co/DgRr6fUXLT – Gaeltacht Artists (@CGTSPNhE) September 21, 2020

Another said that Chambers was ashamed that Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator, was able to send out an accurate message in Irish congratulating Sam Bennett, but that the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht had failed to do so.

Morto for you.https://t.co/8KDoD51Fi2 – Ciara Ní Cheocháin (@CiaraJunokeo) September 21, 2020

Another learner advised the Minister of State to stay clear of Google Translate in the future and take advantage of other online resources.

Well Jack, I’m learning Irish too! Always best to avoid translating directly from English, lest you make a fool of yourself. Try some of the great and readily available resources to help you, like https://t.co/MeyChOvMYC pic.twitter.com/3DfGqDgD1P – Goll Mac Morna (@goll_mac) September 21, 2020

The use of Google Translate in public life is often controversial. In 2019 An Coimisinéir Teanga decided that Cork County Council breached its statutory language obligation by using Google Translate for content permanently translating their website into Irish.

An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, said at the time that translation technology facilities play a key role in serving different language communities but that the likes of Google Translate could not be relied upon in the case of Irish.