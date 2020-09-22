Latest news

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has been sharply criticized for using Google Translate

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has been sharply criticized for using Google Translate
The Minister Of State For The Gaeltacht Has Been Sharply

Must Read

Tech News

AMD, the assault of the Chromebooks: the new Ryzen and Athlon 3000 processors promise to catapult the performance of these computers

Brian Adam - 0
Chromebook laptops seem to be doing very well. According to AMD, the sales of these teams have not stopped increasing year...
Read more
Communication

World’s fastest new SSD announced: 7,400MB / s

Brian Adam - 0
The SSD drives they do not stop gaining speed. The protocol PCIe 3.0 it made the speed limit of these drives 3,500 MB /...
Read more
Latest news

The beta launch of WhatsApp on various devices is imminent

Brian Adam - 0
It is one of the most anticipated functions of WhatsApp for a long time, the one that will allow us to use our account...
Read more
Entertainment

Cheap and with good design: this is the new Smart TV presented by Xiaomi

Brian Adam - 0
When Xiaomi presented its first Mi TV projects back in 2013, many did not think that they would be able to break through so...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Many tweeters accused Minister of State Jack Chambers of tweeting ’embarrassment’ and ‘insulting’ the language in a tweet he sent to congratulate cyclist Sam Bennett.

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has been sharply criticized for using Google Translate

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has been sharply criticized for sending an Irish language message on Twitter which appears to have used Google Translate to write it.

Many people on Twitter accused Minister of State Jack Chambers of being ‘ashamed’ to rely on the automatic translation engine and that it was an insult to the language to do so.

The Pobal Apart from Profit party also criticized the Minister of State for the tweet sent out by Chambers congratulating Sam Bennett, the Tipperary winner of the Tour de France green jersey.

“Congratulations, @Sammmy_Be. Making the nation proud and uplifting, much needed, for all of us. A heroic achievement, ”Minister of State Chambers tweeted.

Chambers ‘message in Irish makes no sense but when sent via Google Translate, the English language makes sense:’ Congratulations, @Sammmy_Be. Making the nation proud and giving a much needed morale boost to us all. Champion achievement ‘.

In a statement issued by the Pobal rather than Profit party, they criticized the Minister of State’s “mess” of the message.

“It simply came to our notice then. Learners are forgiven. But here ‘s a translation of Google. From the Minister for the Gaeltacht. ”

The statement said that the news that a person who is not fluent in Irish was appointed Minister of State was indicative that the future of the Gaeltacht is of “no importance” to the government and that no Gaeltacht Minister can implement appropriate policies if they do not understand language. the public speaking with which they are dealing.

Chambers’ tweet also wrecked Twitter and criticized both Irish and English speakers.

Another said that Chambers was ashamed that Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator, was able to send out an accurate message in Irish congratulating Sam Bennett, but that the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht had failed to do so.

Another learner advised the Minister of State to stay clear of Google Translate in the future and take advantage of other online resources.

The use of Google Translate in public life is often controversial. In 2019 An Coimisinéir Teanga decided that Cork County Council breached its statutory language obligation by using Google Translate for content permanently translating their website into Irish.
An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, said at the time that translation technology facilities play a key role in serving different language communities but that the likes of Google Translate could not be relied upon in the case of Irish.

“Until now, in the case of Irish, the translation provided from systems such as Google Translate is often incomprehensible, invalid, or the message of the original text is lost.

An Coimisinéir Teanga stated in 2019 that insult ”to the Irish language and its speakers is the use of Google Translate by public bodies and he reiterated that in his report.

“The text in Irish produced by machine translation system alone is not comparable to the standard of the original English text. Indeed, it could be an insult to any language community if poor quality translations were expected to be accepted, as seen on the Council’s website. The situation is even worse when the site was used to carry out official State business, ”said Ó Domhnaill.

Related Articles

Latest news

The beta launch of WhatsApp on various devices is imminent

Brian Adam - 0
It is one of the most anticipated functions of WhatsApp for a long time, the one that will allow us to use our account...
Read more
Latest news

Photos and videos can also be automatically deleted from WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
Telegram has become famous for having among its options the possibility of creating what it calls as "secret chats", and that allow participants not...
Read more
Facebook

Faced with EU demands, Facebook threatens to leave Europe

Brian Adam - 0
A world without Facebook and Instagram on mobile? For many users this would be a practically apocalyptic scenario that would prevent them from connecting...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©