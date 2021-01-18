The “miracle” of the sixth vaccine: this is how Melilla has provided 102.1% of the vaccines received and we could increase the available doses by up to 20%

- Advertisement -

Last week, while Pfizer announced that the doses of the committed ones were going to be delayed and the authorities were involved in a controversy on account of the change of criteria of the distribution ordered by the Ministry of Health, Melilla surprised locals and strangers by having put 102.1% of the doses received. But how is it possible? How can more vaccines be given than arrive?

The explanation was given that same Friday by the Minister of Public Health of the autonomous city, Mohamed Mohand, you can get six doses with the 0.3 ml to be inoculated from each vial of vaccine instead of the five originally provided by the manufacturer. It is not something that only those responsible for public health in Melilla discovered; In fact, shortly after starting vaccinations with this vaccine, health workers discovered that it was possible not only to get a sixth dose, but even a seventh.

This is good news. Excellent, even. However, it is not without its doubts. At the end of the day, the question of “if they get more of them, they puncture less than they should” has been heard a lot these days. It is an understandable doubt, but the reality is that the dose is always the same: the mystery of the sixth dose has a much easier resolution.

Dead space

To prepare a dose of the vaccine, the thawed vaccine must be diluted in its original 0.45 ml vial with 1.8 ml of a sodium chloride solution and 0.3 ml is withdrawn from the diluted vial with a syringe of 1 mL. When the first health workers pointed out that there were vials in which there were more than five doses, the confusion was more than important. At first, the problem was thought to be due to some vials being overfilled. A little later they discovered that the secret was in the syringes.

Specifically, each syringe leaves a certain amount of liquid between the plunger and the needle that ends up being wasted. It is what remains in the so-called “dead space”. Without the toilets they used normal syringes, the vial gave for five vaccines; if they used special syringes, the number of doses could be increased. It is enough to do a simple count to realize that the diluted vial (2.25 ml) has, in fact, more than seven doses (2.1 ml).

The problem is extracting them. Although it may not seem like it, the logistics of a vaccination campaign are very complicated. Even more so with vaccines like these that have only six hours of useful life. Even having appropriate syringes, getting 20% ​​longer doses is complicated: You need expert operators and processes that we have not yet had time to perfect. However, the campaign has only just begun and, little by little, we will be outlining the problems (and rushing the roads as much as possible).