The MIUI 12.5 beta arrives first on these 21 Xiaomi and Redmi phones

By Abraham
Xiaomi will announce the Mi 11 this afternoon in China and, at the same event, the company will present MIUI 12.5. MIUI 12.5 is an updated version of MIUI 12 that was officially announced in China in April. As of today, the company has opened the registrations to get MIUI 12.5 in closed beta. MIUI 12.5 closed beta will be available for 21 models. Users in China who want to try MIUI 12.5 need to follow the official MIUI WeChat account and click on “Early Access” to participate in the registration. After submitting the application, it will be reviewed and the closed beta version of MIUI 12.5 will be available for installation if it is accepted. The 21 models that can receive the MIUI 12.5 beta are:

  • Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
  • Redmi K30
  • Redmi K30 5G
  • Redmi K30 Pro 5G
  • Redmi K30i 5Gv
  • Redmi K30S Ultra
  • Redmi K30 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9e
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
  • Redmi K20
  • Redmi K20 Pro
  • Redmi 10X 5G
  • Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 9 5G
  • Redmi Note 7
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Other devices like Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5Ght, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro are not included in the first batch. MIUI 12.5 will bring various improvements such as better privacy protection, cleaner user interface, new animations, and more. Last week, Xiaomi Turkey confirmed that it will launch the final and stable version of the MIUI 12.5 at the end of February in the domestic market, so it is expected that it will be around that date when it arrives outside of China.

