The modest Moto G Play 2021 leaks into the Google Play Console

The successor to the Moto G9 Play may not be called Moto G10 Play, but Moto G Play 2021, according to its fleeting appearance in the Google Play Developer Console, but enough to be captured by some means.

In the list, we can see some of the details of this terminal, such as that it would have the Snapdragon 460, 3GB RAM or HD + display, in addition to a photo with the design of its front screen. Curiously, the design is different from the renders we saw in November, with a perforated screen instead of a notch.

Motorola’s next simple mobile

The pieces of the puzzle are beginning to fit together for Motorola’s next budget mobile. The latest: the terminal has been listed in the Developer Console under the name Moto G Play 2021, showing some of its characteristics and the appearance of its front.

There it appears under the code name guamna and is listed as a mobile with Snapdragon 460, HD + screen, 3 GB of RAM and Android 10 under the arm. A terminal with the exact same name was also leaked a month ago in Geekbench, where not much data is included, although all that appears coincide with those present in the Google Play console.

The Moto G Play 2021, on Geekbench

Where there are divergences in the leaks is in appearance, as the list on Google Play shows a mobile with notch, while the render of the terminal created by OnLeaks, which does not usually make mistakes in these things, showed a mobile with a perforated screen. For the moment we are left with the doubt, because it could be that the photo in the Google Console is temporary and not the actual final appearance.

Other details obtained from various certifications are the possible battery capacity of 4,850 mAh, according to the FCC, or the size, of 165.3 x 75.4 x 9.5 mm according to OnLeaks. The terminal also appears in the list of mobiles certified by Google, both with the name Moto G Play 2021 and Moto E, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it goes by different names in different regions.

