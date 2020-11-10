Latest news

The Monte dei Paschi case is increasingly similar to that of Alitalia

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Monte dei Paschi case is increasingly similar to that of Alitalia
The Monte Dei Paschi Case Is Increasingly Similar To That

Must Read

Android

LG W11, LG W31 and LG W31 +: three new inexpensive entry-level with Helio P22

Brian Adam - 0
Last year LG launched a new economic series of terminals in India with the LG W10, LG W30 and LG W30 Pro....
Read more
Tech News

Samsung QLED and Tizen TVs: from apps to the Smart Remote, an interconnected OS

Brian Adam - 0
Let's take a look at Tizen and the connection possibilities it offers, thanks to the universal remote control and the synergy with Samsung smartphones. What...
Read more
Android

The new OnePlus Nord already have a pre-sale and sale date in Spain

Brian Adam - 0
The change in strategy of OnePlus brought new mobiles to the mid-range, the OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus N10 5G. We...
Read more
Tech News

Two weeks with Oppo Watch: the review of the new smartwatch with WearOS

Brian Adam - 0
We tried the new Oppo Watch for over two weeks, how did the device with Wear OS from Google behave? The wearable market, which contains...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Three years after a 5 billion bailout, Monte dei Paschi di Siena needs another, and the government has no easy options. Like Alitalia, it runs the risk of becoming a lasting burden on taxpayers.

Despite the voluminous 2017 rescue, Monte Paschi remains in trouble. Since then, he has posted $ 4 billion in cumulative losses, and he needs to raise even more capital. A bad loan sale will likely trigger $ 1.1 billion in losses. If 400 million new legal provisions are added due to an old derivatives scandal and 500 million loan expenses due to the pandemic, the blow could reach 2,000 million, and would drag the CET1 ratio, now at 11.4%, below of the individual threshold of 8.8% set by the ECB.

The Italian Treasury, which owns 68% of the bank (valued at 1.3 billion), will have to pay the bill. Rome has promised Brussels that it will sell its stake before mid-2022. A recapitalization may pave the way for a sale to a larger rival like Unicredit. But any buyer would want protection against 10 billion legal liabilities, and pay for the layoffs.

Rome could simply liquidate it and sell its healthier parts, as was done with Popular. It would be the least expensive option. The creditors’ losses would fall mainly on the institutional ones, not on the small savers. But Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri may be reluctant to shut down the Tuscany-based bank, the stronghold of his Democratic Party. And its partner, the Five Star Movement, wants the state to take full control.

Even recapitalized, you will probably still have problems. It will continue to be in deficit for the next two years, and that without counting on another lockdown or litigation. Alitalia, which has swallowed at least 10 billion public money, was also supposed to be sold after the 2017 bailout, but is now fully owned by the state. Unfortunately for taxpayers, Monte Paschi is starting to look like it.

>

Related Articles

Android

Vivo’s new Android-based operating system is coming soon

Abraham - 0
Vivo is going to introduce its new mobile operating system in a few days, and it will be based on Android, as was Funtouch...
Read more
Apps

Street View tests a driving mode, to upload videos without a 360 camera

Brian Adam - 0
Google captures its own images for Street View, although users can help fill the map even more in two ways: taking a spherical photo...
Read more
Latest news

It is ‘strange’ that the exemption for Irish is mentioned among the ‘advantages’ of a new school test for English

Brian Adam - 0
Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir, a well-known expert in the field of education in Ireland, says that it is "strange" that the Irish language exemption...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©