The Monte dei Paschi case is increasingly similar to that of Alitalia

Three years after a 5 billion bailout, Monte dei Paschi di Siena needs another, and the government has no easy options. Like Alitalia, it runs the risk of becoming a lasting burden on taxpayers.

Despite the voluminous 2017 rescue, Monte Paschi remains in trouble. Since then, he has posted $ 4 billion in cumulative losses, and he needs to raise even more capital. A bad loan sale will likely trigger $ 1.1 billion in losses. If 400 million new legal provisions are added due to an old derivatives scandal and 500 million loan expenses due to the pandemic, the blow could reach 2,000 million, and would drag the CET1 ratio, now at 11.4%, below of the individual threshold of 8.8% set by the ECB.

The Italian Treasury, which owns 68% of the bank (valued at 1.3 billion), will have to pay the bill. Rome has promised Brussels that it will sell its stake before mid-2022. A recapitalization may pave the way for a sale to a larger rival like Unicredit. But any buyer would want protection against 10 billion legal liabilities, and pay for the layoffs.

Rome could simply liquidate it and sell its healthier parts, as was done with Popular. It would be the least expensive option. The creditors’ losses would fall mainly on the institutional ones, not on the small savers. But Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri may be reluctant to shut down the Tuscany-based bank, the stronghold of his Democratic Party. And its partner, the Five Star Movement, wants the state to take full control.

Even recapitalized, you will probably still have problems. It will continue to be in deficit for the next two years, and that without counting on another lockdown or litigation. Alitalia, which has swallowed at least 10 billion public money, was also supposed to be sold after the 2017 bailout, but is now fully owned by the state. Unfortunately for taxpayers, Monte Paschi is starting to look like it.

