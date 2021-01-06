The Moon could have a better 4G connection than many regions on Earth

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Yes, as you read in the title. In the near future our natural satellite, the Moon, will have better connection to 4G networks than many regions of the Earth. Indeed, this technology will penetrate the earth’s atmosphere even though there are areas here where the connection is terrible.

Although 5G technology is the most requested by technology companies, NASA has decided to go a little lower, and sign a contract with Nokia valued at 14.1 million dollars to bring 4G (and eventually 5G) to the Moon.

The moon will have 4G technology by 2028

In space, the conditions for establishing communications are more complex. That is why NASA seeks to facilitate this panorama in a period of seven years. That is, by 2028 the Moon would have this fourth generation technology.

The system would “support lunar communications from long distances”, improve “transmission speeds”, in addition to offering greater “reliability than current standards”.

“The network will be compact and efficient to make it as easy to transport as possible, and it is specifically designed to withstand extreme temperatures, radiation and the harsh conditions of vacuum in space,” Nokia says.

There are places in the UK with terrible 4G coverage

ZDNet’s Adrian Kingsley-Hughes comments that the UK has places with terrible 4G coverage. In fact, it highlights that of the “650 areas, only 24 percent enjoy full access to 4G” in the four mobile operators in this region (EE, O2, Three and Vodafone). Situation that leaves 493 places “with less than ideal coverage.”

The following image shows some areas of this region where fourth generation service is depressing.

Thus, although there are places on Earth where you cannot fully enjoy the transmission speeds promoted by these networks, either 4G or 5G, on the Moon it will be possible. As we already motioned, Nokia will be in charge of making this possible. You’ll make it?

.