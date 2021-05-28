The most downloaded Android mobile games of the week

Today we bring you the list of the ten video games for smartphones with system Most downloaded Android of the week in the United States according to the App Annie website, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this collection can be downloaded through the Play Store.

Minecraft is the paid game that Android users have downloaded the most during the week of May 24-30, while the most popular free game has been Hair Dye. As for the games with the highest grossing, the already well-known Candy Crush Saga heads the list.

The games for Android paid most downloaded They have been Monopoly, Bloons TD 6, Geometry Dash and Pokemon Go. For their part, Body Race, Couples Yoga and Fidget Toys 3D were the most downloaded free Android games of the week.

Free games

Hair Dye – Crazy Labs by TabTale Body Race – Gismart Couples Yoga – VOODOO Fidget Toys 3D – Fidget Cube, AntiStress & Calm – Fidget Dev Count Masters: Crowd Clash & Stickman running game – Freeplay Inc Catwalk Beauty – Smillage Bridge Race – Supersonic Studios LTD Rob Master 3D – Alictus Paper Fold – Good Job Games Hair Challenge – Rollic Games

Hair Challenge. (Photo: Pixabay)

Paid games

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio Terraria – 505 Games Srl Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited Dead Cells – Playdigious Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games Five Nights at Freddy’s – USA LLC DraStic DS Emulator – Exophase

Minecraft.

Highest grossing games

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Garena Free Fire – The Cobra – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Roblox – Roblox Corporation Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited Lords Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Homescapes – Playrix Bingo Blitz ™ ️ – Bingo Games – Playtika Santa Monica State of Survival: The Walking Dead Collaboration – KingsGroup Holdings