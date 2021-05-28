The most downloaded Android mobile games of the week

Today we bring you the list of the ten video games for smartphones with system Most downloaded Android of the week in the United States according to the App Annie website, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this collection can be downloaded through the Play Store.
Minecraft is the paid game that Android users have downloaded the most during the week of May 24-30, while the most popular free game has been Hair Dye. As for the games with the highest grossing, the already well-known Candy Crush Saga heads the list.
The games for Android paid most downloaded They have been Monopoly, Bloons TD 6, Geometry Dash and Pokemon Go. For their part, Body Race, Couples Yoga and Fidget Toys 3D were the most downloaded free Android games of the week.
Free games
- Hair Dye – Crazy Labs by TabTale
- Body Race – Gismart
- Couples Yoga – VOODOO
- Fidget Toys 3D – Fidget Cube, AntiStress & Calm – Fidget Dev
- Count Masters: Crowd Clash & Stickman running game – Freeplay Inc
- Catwalk Beauty – Smillage
- Bridge Race – Supersonic Studios LTD
- Rob Master 3D – Alictus
- Paper Fold – Good Job Games
- Hair Challenge – Rollic Games
Paid games
- Minecraft – Mojang
- Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi
- Geometry Dash – RobTop Games
- Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio
- Terraria – 505 Games Srl
- Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited
- Dead Cells – Playdigious
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games
- Five Nights at Freddy’s – USA LLC
- DraStic DS Emulator – Exophase
Highest grossing games
- Candy Crush Saga – King
- Coin Master – Moon Active
- Garena Free Fire – The Cobra – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED
- Roblox – Roblox Corporation
- Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited
- Lords Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM
- Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc.
- Homescapes – Playrix
- Bingo Blitz ™ ️ – Bingo Games – Playtika Santa Monica
- State of Survival: The Walking Dead Collaboration – KingsGroup Holdings