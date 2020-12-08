Tech NewsAppsiOS

The most downloaded apps for iPhone in 2020 in Spain

By Brian Adam
0
9
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With the arrival of the end of the year, it is time to take stock of what the last 12 months have meant in the technological universe. After analyzing the most viewed videos on YouTube in 2020, the most used GIFs in 2020 and the most successful marketing campaigns on TikTok in the year that is about to end, it is now time to see which have been the most downloaded mobile applications on iOS for the past 12 months.

Zoom and Among Us are the most downloaded apps on iOS in 2020

If you have an iPhone mobile phone, surely in the lists that Apple has distributed you recognize many of the mobile applications that you have used the most this year, but you will also find others that you did not know and that you may want to download on your mobile phone. The company has organized them into four categories, separating all kinds of apps from games, and taking into account those that are free and those that are not.

These are the four lists of the most downloaded iPhone apps in 2020:

The most downloaded free iPhone apps in 2020

Among the most downloaded free apps for mobile phones with iOS operating system is Zoom, in the first place, which surpasses TikTok this year and also becomes the most used video calling application in the world. Along with these two apps, Instagram ranks third and completes the top 3. This is how the ranking remains:

Zoom
TikTok
Instagram
WhatsApp
Youtube
Houseparty
Google Meet
Gmail
Netflix
Google maps

The most downloaded paid iPhone apps in 2020

The application that allows you to send and receive WhatsApps on the Apple Watch has become the most downloaded paid app from the Apple Store this year. So is the rest of the top 10.

WatchChat 2
AutoSleep
Forest
TouchRetouch
Procreate Pocket
PhotoPills
HearWatch
Specter Camera
Human Anatomy Atlas
Procamera

The most downloaded free iPhone games in 2020

Despite becoming popular in the month of September, the game Among Us has since swept downloads in the Apple Store. Along with him, a peculiar version of the traditional Parchis has triumphed. Here you can see the rest of the list:

Among us
Parchisis STAR
Brain out
Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
Call of Duty: Mobile
Mario Kart Tour
Subway Surfers
Trivia Crack
Homescapes
Brawl stars

The most downloaded paid games for iPhone in 2020

As for the games you have to pay for, these have been the most downloaded from the iOS app store in the last 12 umes.

Plague Inc.
Minecraft
Monopoly
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
Geometry Dash
Pou
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Street Kart Racing – Simulator
Farming Simulator 20
RFS – Real Flight Simulator

