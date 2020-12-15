The most downloaded apps in 2020

- Advertisement -

TikTok has become the most downloaded app this year in the world, adding the downloads for iOS and Android. The Chinese mobile application rises from the fourth position it occupied last year thanks to the boom experienced, especially during the months of the pandemic, which have caused the age range of its users to expand and it is no longer considered solely a social network "for young". TikTok is the most downloaded app of the year and Tinder the one that has raised the most money TikTok -which also ranks first for iOS downloads in Spain in 2020- surpasses Facebook, the second most downloaded app of the year, in the ranking, prepared by the mobile analytics firm App Annie, and WhatsApp, which ranks third position. It is curious that Zoom, the most downloaded video calling app in the world in 2020, occupies the fourth position, rising no less than 219 positions compared to last year's ranking. It is true that for most of the users Zoom was a totally unknown app only a year ago. Zoom's growth in the last 12 months has been such that they are even looking for more than 2,000 new employees to join the company around the world and meet the growing demands of the market.

The report prepared by App Annie also makes a classification of the apps in which users spent the most money during 2020. For yet another year, the Tinder dating application is the application that earns the most money, above TikTok, which rises 15 positions to move to second place in the table. YouTube, which rises two places, closes the top 3.

In this table also deserves mention Disney +As the app for the audiovisual streaming content service – launched worldwide this year after its premiere in the United States in 2019 – rises 37 places to fourth place in terms of revenue.

On the other hand, App Annie has also published the list of apps with the most active users per month. In this list, Facebook occupies the first position, followed by WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. All these apps are owned by Facebook (which has been sued in the United States and is requested to dispose of them). TikTok ranks eighth, up 13 spots from last year.

