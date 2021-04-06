The most downloaded apps in the first quarter of 2021

- Advertisement -

TikTok seems invincible and, after becoming the most downloaded app in the world in 2020, it is on track to achieve the same in 2021. The quarterly report prepared by the mobile analytics firm App Annie reveals that the Chinese social network has returned To be the most demanded by users in the first three months of 2021.

TikTok has been constantly growing for two consecutive years, and this despite the blows it has taken in recent months. In India, one of the most populous countries, the app was banned last summer; and the United States threatened to temporarily block its downloads.

They follow in the ranking as the most downloaded apps of the quarter Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp. That in terms of downloads, since Annie’s report also details the time that users use the app and the number of active users monthly.

Regarding the airtime, YouTube tops the chart followed by TikTok, Tinder, Disney + and Tencent Video. Regarding users who remain active every month, the winning app is Facebook. Below are WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Amazon and Telegram.

The apps that will make people talk

Annie’s report also includes a table that includes the apps whose downloads and users have experienced greater growth compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of number of downloads, it has been MX TakaTak which has seen its figures increase in a more vertiginous way. It is followed by Signal Private Messenger, Telegram, Moj and VPN Master. In the time of consumer use, the table is headed by YouTube and after it are Twitch, piccoma, Disney +, HBO Max and TikTok. In the third factor, the one that analyzes the number of active users per month, Signal Private Messenger expires and Telegram and MX Takatak complete the podium.

The marked growth of Signal and Telegram this quarter is largely explained by WhatsApp’s decision to modify its terms of use and its privacy policy. Also significant is the strength of MX Takatak, a short video app developed in India to fill the gap left by the ban on TikTok in the country.

