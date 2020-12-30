The most exclusive gold AirPods Max cost $ 108,000

- Advertisement -

The Russian company Caviar, known for making luxurious variants of popular technology devices, announced yesterday that it will launch AirPods Max plated in “pure gold” for the “modest” price of $ 108,000. The custom AirPods Max will go on sale sometime in 2021. They will be available in black and white, with each color being offered “in one piece worldwide,” suggesting that they may be very exclusive. This precious is made of 750 thousandth gold and black or white crocodile leather, depending on the model. In Caviar’s words, the pure gold design “looks elegant, emphasizing the status of the owners and their impeccable taste” for people who “always want to be on top.” Caviar has recently introduced a custom iPhone 12 Pro that supposedly includes a small piece of the motherboard from an original Apple I computer, although this claim has been disputed.