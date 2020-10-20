The most important satellites ever launched, from Sputnik to Explorer 1

If we raise our head in the sky we do not see them, but they are there: we are talking about the hundreds of satellites that circle around our head several times a day (including the International Space Station). We can find many, all for different purposes: for telecommunications, for meteorological services, for remote sensing, for navigation (such as those for GPS) and many others. However, today we will not focus on their class, but on some of the most important satellites ever launched, that have had a weight in human history.

First Earth satellite: Sputnik (1957)

Sputnik, more officially known as Sputnik 1, was the first artificial satellite to safely enter Earth’s orbit. The Soviet Union secretly launched it on October 4, 1957 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the same place where Russia today launches its crews towards the International Space Station, the emblem of human intelligence.

While in space, Sputnik has collected data on the density of the upper layers of the earth’s atmosphere and measured the quality of radio signal transmission in the ionosphere (here we talk about it in detail). The satellite remained in orbit for three weeks before its batteries ran out and continued to orbit for another two months before re-entering the atmosphere.

It consisted of a polished metal sphere 58 cm in diameter with four external radio antennas to transmit the impulses. This move by the Soviets he put the United States Army on the gas and, subsequently, the Apollo Program was born which in 1969 brought the first human being to the moon.

Earth’s first satellite: Explorer 1 (1958)

The United States made two attempts to send a satellite into space after the Soviet Union’s Sputnik. The first attempt failed, but Explorer 1 successfully flew into space on January 31, 1958. Explorer 1 is remembered for confirming the charged particle zones that trap radiation in the Earth’s magnetosphere, called Van Allen belts.

Since then, the belts have remained the subject of ongoing investigation across space missions, to better understand how they fluctuate with space weather.

When Explorer 1 was launched NASA did not yet exist. It was a US Army project and was built by Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. After the launch of Sputnik, President Eisenhower instructed the army, navy and air force to bring a satellite into orbit within 90 days. The Navy’s Vanguard rocket, the first choice, exploded on the launch pad on 6 December 1957.

First satellite to display Earth: Explorer 6 (1959)

The main mission of NASA’s Explorer 6 satellite, launched on August 7, 1959, was to study the radiation trapped in Earth’s upper atmosphere and determine how often micrometeorites penetrate our atmosphere and the area near our planet.

However Explorer 6 is not remembered for this reason: a secondary mission saw The satellite will acquire the first image of the Earth from space on August 14, 1959, above Mexico.

The image, albeit low resolution by today’s standards, has demonstrated the potential of using space machines to take pictures of our planet. Today we commonly use Earth observation satellites to visualize the surface and atmosphere in many wavelengths of light, to monitor phenomena such as climate change, agricultural yield or natural disasters.

First Passive Satellite Communications Experiment: Echo I (1960)

Echo 1 was the first experiment to test passive communications from orbit. The spacecraft was a balloon made from a polyester Mylar film that could reflect microwave signals. The satellite has been tested for transcontinental and intercontinental telephone, radio and television signals. Echo 1 and its successor Echo 2 have faithfully served the US.

The mission – as it was intended to prove – was a success and allowed, during the passage of the satellite between the United States of America, the first “direct” communication between two NASA radio stations (one in California and the other in Florida). The satellite was subsequently used to reflect radio, telephone and television signals even between different continents. Thanks to its large volume, precise measurements of atmospheric density in low orbit and solar pressure were also possible.

First satellite to study time: TIROS 1 (1960)

NASA’s TIROS 1 (Television and Infrared Observation Satellite) was launched on April 1, 1960 on a test mission, to see how well satellites could send TV images from space to Earth for meteorological purposes. The instrument had two cameras, one wide-angle and one narrow, for taking pictures of the cloud cover on Earth. Today, most of our weather forecasts come from satellites that constantly stare at the Earth from a geosynchronous orbit, although other small satellites in low Earth orbit are integrating these observations. TIROS also has inaugurated the satellites dedicated to television broadcasting, starting with Telstar in 1962.

First satellite with a human on board: Vostok 1 (1961)

On April 12, 1961, the Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to fly into space, reaching three orbits before returning to Earth. This milestone is celebrated around the world as “Yuri’s night”, every year on the anniversary of his flight. In that historical period, Gagarin’s mission was seen in the context of the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. Decades later, however, the mission represents the day when space opened to humans. More than 500 people have arrived in space and this number is set to increase exponentially in the future.