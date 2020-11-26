The most incredible sharks: from the parasitic one to the one that lives 500 years

Known mostly for their fame (and hunger), sharks are truly fantastic creatures and a perfect example of “natural engineering” at the highest level.

However, there is not only the great white shark, there are many others, equally spectacular but less famous. In all, there are 465 different species of sharks, each with their own habitat and distinctive characteristics. Today we will tell you about five of them.

The ruler of the seas, the Great White Shark

Let’s start immediately with the most famous shark of the seas: the great white shark. It can be found in the coastal surface waters of all major oceans and the largest specimens are generally females, growing up to 6.1 meters in length and 1,905-2,268 kilograms in weight. Their incredible streamlined shape and powerful tails propel them through the water at over 60km / h and they have a mouth equipped with a set of 300 teeth, sharp and triangular, arranged in a maximum of seven rows. That’s not the only incredible feature that sets them apart: Great white sharks have such a strong sense of smell that they can detect a colony of seals three kilometers away and are able to perceive a drop of blood in 100 liters of water. Do you think they are invincible? Not exactly.

Unfortunately they are severely threatened by human activities. Illegal hunting, along with overfishing, have made great white sharks a vulnerable species today and on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

While there are only 10 attacks on humans per year, about 100 million of these creatures are killed by humans every year.

The parasite, the Cutter Shark

The cutter shark is a parasite, which means it feeds on larger animals without killing them. It uses its upper teeth to attach itself to the skin of a much larger shark, bony fish, or marine mammal. His lower teeth, on the other hand, are used to extract a piece of meat the size of his mouth. Several species – including bluefin tuna, great white sharks, dolphins and other large predators – were observed with one or more scars caused by these sharks. Like all sharks, the cutter also loses several sets of teeth over the course of their life. This process ensures that they always have sharp and healthy teeth, able to feed according to their preferred strategy. Unlike other species, however, the cutter sharks they deliberately swallow their loosing teeth.

Some believe that nutrient-poor water areas are the result of their life. By swallowing their relatively large teeth, they may be able to recycle calcium and other materials important for the development of the latter. The cutter shark is one of the most interesting in the ocean and never grows more than 50cm. Power to the little ones.

The centenary, the Greenland shark

After getting to know him, will become your favorite shark and will surpass even the white shark. Let’s start with order: its name is a guarantee, since the shark is native to the waters near the coasts of Greenland and Iceland, in the North Atlantic, and goes further north than any other species. Its size is comparable to that of the white shark and the largest specimens measure 6.4 meters (up to 7.3 meters) in length and weigh 1000 kg; its flesh is poisonous, due to the presence of a toxin, trimethylamine oxide. Finally, this creature is the longest-lived vertebrate in the world: the oldest specimen has been estimated be 512 years old. Living in very cold environments, the Greenland shark has the lowest swimming speed and tail beat rate – for its size – among all fish species, a feature related to its very slow metabolism and extreme longevity.

Swim at 1.22km / h, with the maximum cruising speed reaching 2.6km / h. Since this maximum speed is only half that of a typical seal, biologists are unsure how these sharks are capable of preying on these creatures. It is speculated that they may ambush them while they sleep.

The Eater, the Big Mouth Shark

The big mouth shark takes its name from this characteristic. Just think that in a subject of about 5 meters in length, the mouth has a diameter of about 1.3 meters.

This species has only been observed in nature a little less than 60 times, so we don’t know much about it (and it was only discovered by scientists in 1976). They live at various depths, from close to the surface to depths between 5 and 1,500 meters.

Like many deep-sea-related species, scientists believe big mouth sharks only come to the surface at night and spend most of their lives in the dark. They swim with their mouths constantly wide open to filter prey – usually placton.

The inside of their mouths is covered with light-producing organs that can be used to attract crustaceans and other potential prey. This shark is the only living member of its genus and there are two extinct members: Megachasma alisonae (lived during the Eocene) and Megachasma applegate (lived from the Oligocene to the early Miocene periods).

The largest, the Whale Shark

Did you think the white shark or the greenland shark were big? You obviously don’t know the whale shark. Growing up to 12 meters in length, whale sharks are the largest fish species in the world. Despite their size, these creatures prefer to feed on plankton (hence – together with their size – it is called “whale”). However, since they hunt by simply opening their mouths and swimming (like the big mouth shark), it can happen that some small fish end up inside, which they certainly do not despise. They can be found in all tropical seas, although they are considered a threatened and dwindling species.

They are completely harmless to humans and it is not uncommon for some photographers and scuba divers to take amazing photos with these creatures. The maximum size of whale sharks is unknown, but they could reach 20 meters. Adults are often found to feed on the surface, but can dive up to 1000m.