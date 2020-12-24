The most intimate confession of Lucía Méndez: the actress revealed at what age she lost her virginity

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Singer and model Lucia Mendez revealed how their first romance happened and when It was that she decided to lose her virginity, which would have been one of the most beautiful experiences she has of her love experiences.

It was in an interview made for Verónica Del Castillo’s YouTube program, in which her father, the first actor Erik del Castillo, was also invited, where the subject of romances was touched upon. previous experiences that artists had lived before. Lucia and Erik, two sides of the coin in the way they have guided their love lives.

And it is that while Erik del Castillo first sought to be an altar boy to become a priest, something that later changed for acting; Lucía Méndez entered fully into singing and was always a girl with a lot of energy and eager to have new experiences. In fact, Del Castillo said that it was because of his family, who was Catholic and conservative, that he aspired to be a priest and it was Lucia herself who asked him about his virginity in his youth.

Then Erik Del Castillo answered yes and that it was until the 18 years old when he lost his virginity, because he had entered the seminary that forced him to keep the vow of chastity.

However, Méndez said that in his case it was a much earlier age since he was just 15 years old when he had his first sexual relations and that it was all due to the excessive control that They wanted her parents to be with her, as they constantly watched her, but once there was a party and that was when she decided to run away.

It was then that she met an Italian boy at the party, with whom she had a good connection. It was there that he made his first “blunder”:

My dad had me very controlled and I liked an Italian, so: ‘you can’t go out’, ‘you can’t do this’ … and at a party we saw each other, imagine, it happened at the age of 15. And the good thing is that it was with love

Despite the fact that Méndez managed to hide his experience from his parents, in one of the constant talks he had with his mother, he decided to open up and tell her what happened, after which his mother lost control and fainted, which scared him a lot because he thought he had had a heart attack, leaving him with a trauma from that experience:

My mom passed out. When I saw her lying on the ground I said: ‘she could have died of a heart attack or something’, and it struck me as trauma

When her mother recovered from the experience, she told her that it was not correct what she had done and decided to take her to a psychologist in order to convince her not to do it again.

It was then that the specialist recommended that she restrict such acts until she was a little more mature, which the actress herself stated that It was very difficult for her because she was attractive and had “a lot of punch” at school and that was why it was very difficult to control herself.

|