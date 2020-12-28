The most listened to artists, songs and podcasts on Spotify in 2020

- Advertisement -

There are only a few days left until the end of this year 2020 and most of the Internet platforms have already presented their compilations with the most searched of the year, in the case of Google; the most retweeted and what “I like” the most on Twitter …

Spotify made its personalized summary of the year available to users a few weeks ago, but now it releases its statistics globally on the platform

Spotify already launched a few weeks ago its particular annual summary for each user, which shows personalized statistics with the total minutes of listening to music, the most listened to singers, the most popular styles… of each user.

If you want to access your personalized summary of the year in this video we will explain how, but also Spotify has just published the list with the most listened to singers, the most listened to songs and the most popular podcasts in 2020 globally on the streaming platform. We also tell you:

These are the data of the most listened to in Spotify at a general level in the world this year 2020 that is about to end:

-Most listened to artists in the world in 2020:

Bad bunny

Drake

J Balvin

Juice WRLD

The Weeknd

-Female artists heard in the world in 2020:

Billie eilish

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

-Most listened songs in the world in 2020:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Dance Monkey” – Tones and I

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

“Roses – Imanbek Remix” – Imanbek and SAINt JHN

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

-Most listened to artists in Spain in 2020:

Bad bunny

Anuel AA

J Balvin

Ozuna

Myke Towers

-Most listened to female artists in Spain in 2020:

KAROL G

Aitana

Dua Lipa

Natti Natasha

Lola indigo

-Most listened to songs in Spain in 2020:

“Tusa” – KAROL G with Nicki Minaj

“It lit up” – Fred De Palma and Ana Mena

“La Jeepeta – Remix” – Nio Garcia, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Brray and Juanka

“Caramelo” – Ozuna

“The Curiosity” – Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson and Myke Towers

“Thousand Tequilas” – Chema Rivas

“Purple” – J Balvin

“Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow

“Relationship” – Sech

“Dance Monkey” – Tones And I

-Most listened to podcasts in the world in 2020:

‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

‘TED Talks Daily’

‘The Daily’

‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’

‘Call Her Daddy’

-Most listened to podcasts in Spain in 2020:

‘Nobody Knows Nothing’

‘Understand your Mind’

‘Meditated’

‘Modern life’

‘Meditations to connect with the inner guide’

