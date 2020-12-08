Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTwitter

The most retweeted and most liked tweets of 2020 on Twitter

By Brian Adam
0
0
Twitter Plataforma De Suscripción.jpg
Twitter Plataforma De Suscripción.jpg

Must Read

Apps

The most retweeted and most liked tweets of 2020 on Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter has released the most shared content on the social network throughout 2020 and the ones that "I like" the most. This data...
Read more
Tech News

Apple presents its first on-ear headphones, the AirPods Max

Brian Adam - 0
A few days ago, a Tweet shared by the leaker L0vetodream created controversy and aroused curiosity in Apple users. He pointed...
Read more
Android

How to get a link of any photograph on your Android phone

Brian Adam - 0
Every time we take a picture with the mobile, it stores it in the internal memory. We can share it on...
Read more
Apps

How to change the wallpaper in each WhatsApp chat [Vídeo]

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has released an update that allows you to customize the wallpaper of each chat, both individually and in groups. Until now, it was...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twitter has released the most shared content on the social network throughout 2020 and the ones that “I like” the most. This data is part of «#ThisHappened», the annual balance that the company has made, which thus joins other large technology companies that have also published in recent days which content has been shared, searched or commented the most by their users in the year that is about to end. For example, Spotify published the most listened to songs throughout 2020, while YouTube did the same with the most played video clips and TikTok with the most popular advertising campaigns in the last 12 months.

The social network has been publishing its annual summary of contents for a decade now, with the trends, moments and memes that were shared the most in the year on Twitter. This year, marked by the coronavirus pandemic, Twitter has also published the content that has been most shared on the social network. Among all these contents, the one that officially communicated the death of actor Chadwick Boseman stands out, which has become the most retweeted message of the year and the one that has obtained the most “I like you” on the social network in all history.

The most retweeted tweets of 2020 on Twitter:

These have been the five most retweeted tweets in the last 12 months, according to Twitter:

Tweets with the most “likes” of 2020 on Twitter:

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Apple presents its first on-ear headphones, the AirPods Max

Brian Adam - 0
A few days ago, a Tweet shared by the leaker L0vetodream created controversy and aroused curiosity in Apple users. He pointed...
Read more
Android

How to get a link of any photograph on your Android phone

Brian Adam - 0
Every time we take a picture with the mobile, it stores it in the internal memory. We can share it on...
Read more
Apps

How to change the wallpaper in each WhatsApp chat [Vídeo]

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has released an update that allows you to customize the wallpaper of each chat, both individually and in groups. Until now, it was...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©