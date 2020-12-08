The most retweeted and most liked tweets of 2020 on Twitter

Twitter has released the most shared content on the social network throughout 2020 and the ones that “I like” the most. This data is part of «#ThisHappened», the annual balance that the company has made, which thus joins other large technology companies that have also published in recent days which content has been shared, searched or commented the most by their users in the year that is about to end. For example, Spotify published the most listened to songs throughout 2020, while YouTube did the same with the most played video clips and TikTok with the most popular advertising campaigns in the last 12 months.

The social network has been publishing its annual summary of contents for a decade now, with the trends, moments and memes that were shared the most in the year on Twitter. This year, marked by the coronavirus pandemic, Twitter has also published the content that has been most shared on the social network. Among all these contents, the one that officially communicated the death of actor Chadwick Boseman stands out, which has become the most retweeted message of the year and the one that has obtained the most “I like you” on the social network in all history.

The most retweeted tweets of 2020 on Twitter:

These have been the five most retweeted tweets in the last 12 months, according to Twitter:

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice – Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

Tweets with the most “likes” of 2020 on Twitter:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You are welcome. – Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

