The most scandalous presidential election in American history

The whole world, at this moment, places i its spotlight on the US presidential election. The predictions and the statements of the two main candidates continue to give hope, or not, to the voters, but unfortunately for a few more days we will not know anything about what will happen. Only one thing seems certain: Donald Trump, in case of defeat, will play the card of appeal to the Supreme Court. The Republicans, for months already, have repeatedly contested the vote by mail and argue that extending the “deadline” for receiving and counting the votes, in consideration of the timing of the American postal service, could make the election “a fraud on the American people“.

What the Republican party is proposing is nothing new. American history is full of presidential elections that have made people talk about them with candidates ready to contend for seats even legally, often overwhelming the popular will. Let’s see together what they were.

Presidential election of 1876

The final result of this presidential race was the one that weighed the most on civilians, especially on African American minorities. One important thing must be made clear before proceeding and explain what were the scandals that characterized the election of 1876: political ideologies of the two parties main ones, the Republican and the Democratic ones, were very different from what we imagine today. That said, let’s try to understand in what historical context this much-discussed presidential race took place.

1876 ​​was a special year in the history of the United States. There American Civil War, fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America, had ended for 11 years. However, the political crisis between Northern and Southern states (the Confederates) was consolidating day by day.

While today the so-called “magic number“to reach is that of 270 Electors within the Electoral Council, at the time the number needed to win the election was 185. The presidential candidates were Republican and Ohio Governor Rutherford Birchard Hayes and New York Democrat, Governor Samuel Tilden.

On the eve of Election Day, the Hayes-led group was expected to win a majority among African American voters and all those pro-“reconstruction“, that is the union between confederate and united states; vice versa, the Democrat Tilden had bet on the votes of the ex-slaveholders and all those who had not accepted the outcome of the civil war. The most observed states were Florida, with 4 electoral votes, Louisiana with 8 electoral votes and South Carolina with 7 electoral votes.

These were still ruled by the carpetbaggers, North Americans who had moved to the south and formed a coalition within the Republican party, both with freed slaves and with southern whites who supported union, or reconstruction. At the same time, however, the political presence of the Confederates, in the more rural areas of these three states, was very intense.

Unfortunately, many African American citizens, especially in the former Confederate states, were threatened with beatings or death and many ballots were rigged. According to sources at the time, in South Carolina, to take the vote of the illiterate Republican population, the Democrats they weave the face of Abraham Lincoln, politician and president of the Republican party, making Hayes supporters believe they are voting for their candidate.

After the ballots, both parties claimed to have won in these three states, because the rigged results seemed to have given the Democrats victory. If, on the other hand, the Republicans had proven the fraud and the threats suffered against their constituents, Hayes could have won the 185 seats against Tilden’s 184. A bipartisan commission was therefore created to figure out how to handle the situation.

It consisted of 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans and 1 from Illinois, Judge David Davis – a Democrat sympathizer. Victory for today’s blue party would have been certain. However, according to theArticle 2, Section 1, of the US Constitution, the post that Davis got could not be recognized because he already had a position in the judicial body.

Consequently, Republican Joseph Bradley was chosen as the “superpartes” representative, thus ensuring the Republican victory. The Democrats did not contest this result. By sealing an informal agreement with Hayes’ supporters, the so-called “Compromise of 1877“, the Electoral Council gave the presidency to the Republican candidate and, in return, the federal troops were finally withdrawn from the southern states.

This choice had irreparable consequences: the era of Reconstruction ended and the “redeemers”, the southern democrats (as well as slavers), slowly began to deprive the African-American communities of all the rights they had managed to obtain in previous years – especially that of voting.

The presidential election of 1888

The electoral opposition between popular vote and electoral vote was again present in the elections of 1888. This time the Senator from Indiana clashed, Benjamin Harrison, and the Democrat, and formerly the 22nd president of the United States, Stephen Grover Cleveland. In a context not so different from 1876, still ballot papers were distributed directly by the candidate parties and the vote was public – everyone could see who was voting and what. Many, even they sold their votes to the highest bidder. This time it was Harrison’s Republicans who planned electoral fraud: the Treasurer of the Republican National Committee, William Dudley, wrote circulars to all the presidents of the counties of Indiana telling them to divide the undecided voters into groups of five and that each of they would receive a cash sum in exchange for the vote for Harrison.

The Democrats tried to thwart the opposing party by publishing copies of these letters to outrage public opinion, but it didn’t do much good. Even though Cleveland had won the majority of popular votes, the electoral votes, briefly, marked the victory of the Republicans.

The biggest defeat for the Democrats was the detachment of a percentage point in New York state polling stations. Probably, even here there were electoral fraud and many ballots were sold. Cleveland did not bring the case to the Supreme Court, but waited and, four years later, was named president of the United States for the second time. Furthermore, the problems that arose after the 1888 election led subsequent governments to favor secret ballot papers.

1960 presidential election

The 60s of the twentieth century. It is enough to say this to make us understand the absolutely delicate context in which the two candidates were clashing. The civil rights movements were starting to gain media coverage, the economic agreements between the United States and Cuba were blown and the Cold War it was beginning to become the nightmare of the entire international community.

It is precisely in this scenario that the democrat appeared John F. Kennedy and the outgoing vice-president, as well as republican, Richard Nixon. Although, in this case, the popular vote determined the victory of the Democrats, the gap between the two candidates was only 100,000 votes. Kennedy’s narrow victory, especially in historically republican states, led Nixon and his party to scream scandal.

They asked for a recount of the votes in South Texas and Chicago, because if they won in these two states, they would reach the “magic number“in the Electoral Council and they would win.

Republican newspapers continued to investigate, even after the Kennedy oath, and tried to prove that the election had been rigged. However, Nixon, like Cleveland, did not contest the new president’s position and in the 1968 elections it came back as a Republican candidate … winning.

Presidential election of 2000

The challenge that inaugurated the end of the first year of the century: the republican George W. Bush against the democratic and environmentalist Albert Arnold Gore Jr., also known as Al Gore.

Although revolutionary in the history of the association between parties and colors, the 2000 elections were a succession of problems one after another. First, the system to vote it had already presented, since the 1960s – when it was created – a series of malfunctions which had often made the ballot papers invalid. Many Democratic voters, mostly from the state of Florida, convinced to vote for Al Gore, saw their vote enter the Republican counts. When the interim results began to be published, everyone knew that the appointment of a president would not come quickly. The votes had to be recounted, especially those of the decisive states.

The counting process lasted a month, because it was very difficult, precisely because of the voting system, to understand who the Americans had voted. Thus was born the “Bush VS Gore” court case, which was dealt with by the Supreme Court in three separate sessions on December 11, 2000. In the end it was concluded, with a majority of 7 to 2, that the manual recount of the votes of Florida, the state from which the victory of one of the two parties was determined, had to be suspended because there was no “a consistent basis“and the time needed.

After the court ruling, the Democrats gave up and Bush was declared forty-third president of the United States of America.