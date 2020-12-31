The most used emojis in 2020 according to Emojipedia

- Advertisement -

The use of emojis – those drawings that allow you to easily express emotions on social networks and instant messaging applications – has grown considerably during 2020, the year in which new emojis have also been launched. One in five messages on Twitter incorporates them, according to Emojipedia.

This year emojis were used less as fewer positive emotions were generated on social media

In any case, although they are used more than ever, it is true that the growth rate has slowed. Some of them, such as the virus 🦠, have seen their use skyrocket compared to other years, for obvious reasons, although it still does not manage to sneak into the top 10 employees of the year.

Emojipedia has analyzed 650 million tweets to determine trends in the use of these emojis on Twitter during 2020. It points out that in January 2020 the percentage of tweets that included an emoji was 18.69%, while in December it rose to 20, 5%, which implies a slight growth, which is, however, less than that registered between 2018 and 2019.

This can be determined because generally the most used emojis are those that express positive emotions, and this year 2020 the coronavirus pandemic perhaps it has awakened these kinds of feelings less among tweeters. According to Emojipedia, these are the 🔝🔟 Top Ten most used Emojis in 2020:

😂 Face with tears of laughter

😭 Face crying loudly

🥺 Sorrowful face

❤️ Red Heart

🤣 Spinning on the floor laughing

✨ Stars

😍 Smiley face with heart eyes

🙏 Praying hands

🥰 Smiley face with hearts

😊 Smiling face with laughing eyes

In this graph you can see how its use has been during this year 2020

In addition, Emojipedia has also published the way in which the use of the three emojis that complete the top 3 has evolved during the last 12 months.

New emojis will also be released next year. If you want to know them, you can see them in this video:

