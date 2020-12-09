The most used emojis on Twitter in 2020

Twitter has published its summary of the year 2020 with the most retweeted and most liked tweets of the last 12 months, but this compilation report also includes other interesting data that reflects how the year that is about to be done has been to end up with a message of less than 280 characters.

The emoji that smiles and tears up has been the most used on Twitter in 2020

One of the classifications that year after year most draws attention to tweeters is that of the most used emojis in the last 12 months. In this year 2020 Twitter has released 103 new emojis, but the reality is that those that make up the top 10 each year are almost the same, with very slight changes, although this time those that serve to show sadness, solidarity or compassion predominate In such a fateful year

It is the smiling emoji with tears that has appeared the most in 2020 (the real period analyzed is from January 1, 2020 to November 15) on the social network -the company does not share the number of messages or times that has published – followed by the one who cries and the one who makes eyes of pity.

This year, as a novelty, Twitter has also released a classification with the emojis that represent food and drink most used in the first 12 months of the year and has also compared them with the use that they were given a year ago. Number one in the ranking is the jelly skewer, followed by the muffin. Here you can see the complete top 10.

Twitter has not shared more classifications of thematic emojis, although it has also taken the opportunity to point out who have been the people who have been tweeted the most in 2020. Donald Trump in this case wins the race against Joe Biden and occupies the first position in the ranking from Twitter.

