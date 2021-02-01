The most used passwords … and what you should not use

- Advertisement -

Today the World Password Change Day, a habit that every Internet user should adopt as a routine. It is recommended to change the passwords of all social networks in which we have a presence, as well as other online services (banking, email, payment systems, and a long etcetera) at least every three months.

It is advisable to have a different password for each of the online services that we use. This can be difficult when it comes to remembering them all, but you should not make the mistake of having a document on your computer in which all the passwords are listed.

Nor should you have the typical notebook next to the desk where all the keys are written down. In these cases in which many passwords are used, it is best to use a password manager. It is a software – there are free and reliable ones – that is installed on the computer or that comes by default in your web browser, in which the passwords are stored in an encrypted way and since they are taken by the different online services each time who need them. The positive is that these services do not store them, but take them from the manager when they need them and so on.

In addition to all this, you should take into account the following tips to choose a strong password. And do not fall into the error that many people make, of choosing an extremely easy password that is highly recognizable to cybercriminals.

In this sense, a report prepared by SafetyDetectives has focused on the 20 most used passwords in Spain, which you should by all means avoid. It is curious to know what they are. They are as follows:

-123456

-123456789

-12345

-12345678

-111111

-1234567890

-000000

-1234567

-Barcelona

-123456a

-666666

-654321

-159159

-123123

-Real Madrid

-555555

-shit

-Alexander

– I want

-a123456

