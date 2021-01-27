The most used social networks in the world in 2021

- Advertisement -

2020 was a real revolution in the way we consume the Internet and social networks. The number of Internet users who opened a profile on a social platform grew by 13% in just one year according to data from the Digital 2021 Global Overview Report published by Hootsuite and We Are Social and they are already 4.2 billion people who regularly use social networks.

Instagram rises to 1,129 million users worldwide

This report details the classification of social networks – and mobile applications – that have the most users at the moment in the world. Many of the platforms that appear in the first places are not surprising, but it is worth highlighting the increase in TikTok users during 2020 or the increase in Telegram, to name a few others.

According to the data included in the study, which takes as a reference the official information published by the different companies in terms of active users per month, Facebook occupies the first position for another year with 2,740 million users worldwide.

YouTube is also the second social network this year, although it manages to add 291 million users and already stands at 2,291 million worldwide. There is no change either in terms of the third classified, which has 2,000 million users worldwide and is WhatsApp (the data of the last exodus of users is not counted after the change of conditions of use on the platform since, as we say , this report only records the official data reported by the companies to date.

Facebook Messenger ranks fourth with 1.3 billion users and Instagram has 1,221 million users. In sixth position is WeChat, the most used instant messaging app in China, and TikTok climbs up to seventh position, to which the report grants 689 million users worldwide. QQ, Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and Sina Weibo occupy the rest of the top 10 positions.

Outside of the 10 most used social networks in the world today is Telegram, which has grown to 500 million users and is in 11th position; Snapchat down one spot with 498 million users; Pinterest ranked 14th with 442 million users and Twitter ranked 16th with 353 million active users per month. Quora closes the ranking with 300 million users and in 17th position.

