The most watched music videos in Spain in 2020

YouTube continues to take stock of the year that is about to end and the use that users have made of the video platform. Although during the week we knew the 10 most viewed videos on YouTube in 2020 in Spain, now we take advantage of the arrival of the weekend to publicize the list of 10 music videos that have triumphed the most in the social video network owned by Google during 2020 only in Spain, not worldwide.

YouTube does not provide the number of views from Spain, only worldwide can the data be known

As in the previous list, YouTube does not provide the number of views that have been produced from Spain, but on the platform we can only see the total views of the video. This is why videos that have fewer total views than others appear in the ranking in the first positions.

In any case, we must “trust” the ranking distributed by YouTube for another year with the most viewed music videos on the platform in the last 12 months. Turn up the volume and enjoy the list, which is as follows:

1- David Bisbal and Aitana: «If you want her», with more than 71 million views

2. Tainy and J.Balvín. “Water”, which has nearly 500 million views

3. Raw Alejandro and Camilo. Tatoo Mix. Over 430 million views

4. I will resist 2020. One of the videos of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 48 million views

5. Maluma. Hawaii, which already exceeds 508 million views

6. Ozuna. “Candy”, which has exceeded 325 million views

7. Prince Royce. “Innocent face”, with more than 73 million views.

8. Myke Towers, “Goddess”, which has more than 320 million views.

9. Trueno and Nicky Nicole, “Mamichula”, with 212 million views.

10. Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA and J. Balvin, «Medusa», with 212 million total views of this music video

.