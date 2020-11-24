The Moto E7 is official: 48MP camera and an amazing night mode

Motorola continues to reap the rewards of a strategy that began a few years ago, when he put on the market that extraordinary Moto G with stock Android installation that it was a real bullet, and that it barely cost a fifth of what a top of the range cost. And since then, new ranges have followed one another until today, at which point the company has decided to feed the cheapest segment of the market with a more than competent smartphone.

New Moto E7 with 48MP camera. Motorola

Obviously we are not facing a beast capable of launching the most demanding video games but for any other task we will enjoy more than enough performance. So much if you want to enjoy multimedia content, as if you prefer to browse, write emails, consult your social networks or speak, write and record yourself on WhatsApp participating in all imaginable groups.

A great camera with night mode

This new Moto E7 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision screen and HD + resolution of 1,600×720 pixels, which is accompanied by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and 2GB of RAM. In addition to 32 gigabytes of storage that we can always expand through a microSD card (max. 512GB). As you can see, it does not have too much power so we will have to limit its use to those less heavy tasks.

New Moto E7. Motorola

Be that as it may, the great attraction of this Moto E7 is in its camera, which manages to have nothing more and nothing less than a 48MP main sensor with night mode, something that is not usual to find in smartphones that barely cost 100 euros. In this way, we will be able to take pictures at night while maintaining quality and appreciating all the details in the same way as other models in higher price segments do. In addition to that 48MP camera, it will have another 2MP camera with macro functions and a 5MP sensor for the front, to take selfies.

It has c4G / LTE connectivity, bluetooth 5, dual wifi, USB-C charging connector, 3.5mm minijack. for helmets, 4,000 mAh battery. with an autonomy (according to the manufacturer) of about 36 hours, fast charging of 10W, installation of Android 10 and several colors to choose from, among Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray and Satin Coral. At the moment there is no official date confirmed by Motorola, although it will most likely do so in the coming weeks, before the end of the year. We must bear in mind that the Moto E7 Plus is already among us and this model would complete the company’s catalog in Spain.

