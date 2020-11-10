Latest newsTech NewsMobile

The Moto G Stylus 2021 sees its specifications filtered in full

By Abraham
0
38
Moto G Stylus 2
Moto G Stylus 2

Must Read

Apps

Street View tests a driving mode, to upload videos without a 360 camera

Brian Adam - 0
Google captures its own images for Street View, although users can help fill the map even more in two ways: taking a...
Read more
Game Reviews

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, análisis. Una renovación de altura

Brian Adam - 0
Los combates por turnos y el nuevo elenco de protagonistas son dos cambios relevantes y que funcionan. Un juego de altura. En el año 2016...
Read more
Corona Virus

The virus tests the beliefs of the food delivery sector

Brian Adam - 0
Jitse Groen and Matt Maloney were hungry and frustrated. It was 1999 and Groen couldn't find Chinese takeout in his small Dutch...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung to launch Galaxy S21 earlier than usual to take advantage of Huawei’s woes

Abraham - 0
In the last few weeks, we've heard that Samsung will launch the new Galaxy S21 family in January, rather than in February as in...
Read more
Abraham
Motorola will soon launch a Moto G Stylus 2021, successor to its stylus phone. The specifications of this mobile have already been leaked.

A few months ago Motorola officially presented the Moto G Stylus , a mid-range model with a stylus , which has also been launched in Spain, although with the name Moto G Pro . It seems that the manufacturer is satisfied with this device, because by 2021 it will have a successor on the market, from which its specifications have already been leaked.

The Moto G Stylus 2021, which in Europe will surely be named Moto G Pro again, does not yet have a confirmed launch date, but we already know its main specifications. Motorola bets again on a mid-range model, with the stylus as the main differentiating element.

Bet on the stylus

One of the main changes that we will see in the new Moto G Stylus is an increase in size. It goes from the 6.4-inch screen of the current model, to a 6.81-inch panel with perforation and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels . So Motorola is clearly committed to a large mobile, where you can view content or work with the stylus comfortably.

The phone would arrive with a new Qualcomm processor, with Snapdragon 675 being the chosen one . While the combination of RAM and storage is not going to be changed, the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage remain. The 4,000 mAh battery is also maintained, and the fingerprint sensor now goes to one of the sides. Again, no trace of NFC on this model.

As for the cameras, the new Moto G Stylus is expected to arrive with four rear cameras : 48 Mpx main sensor, 8 Mpx ultra wide angle, a 2 Mpx macro sensor and a 2 Mpx depth sensor. While the front camera will be 16 Mpx, located in the perforation on the screen of the device.

It is not known at the moment when this new Motorola phone will go on sale . With a few months to go before its launch, we already have a lot of information about the new Moto G Stylus that the brand is going to present. We hope to hear from you sooner about its market launch.

Moto G Stylus 2021 Leaked Specs

  • screen
    • Size:  6.81 inches.
    • Resolution: Full HD + (1080 x 2400 pixels).
  • Main features
    • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675.
    • Operating system:  Android 10.
  • Memory
    • Internal:  128 GB + 4 GB RAM.
  • Cameras
    • Rear:
      • Main: 48 Mpx.
      • Ultra wide angle: 8 Mpx.
      • Macro: 2 Mpx.
      • Depth: 2 Mpx.
    • Frontal:
      • 16 Mpx.
  • Sensors
    • Side fingerprint reader.
    • Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor and compass.
  • Battery
    • 4,000 mAh.
  • Connectivity:
    • Without NFC.

Related Articles

Latest news

Four from Dublin City University won the Gael Linn debating competition

Brian Adam - 0
The Bréagchúirt Uí Dhálaigh competition is aimed at law students who are fluent in Irish and who want to improve their advocacy skills. ...
Read more
Latest news

It is ‘strange’ that the exemption for Irish is mentioned among the ‘advantages’ of a new school test for English

Brian Adam - 0
Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir, a well-known expert in the field of education in Ireland, says that it is "strange" that the Irish language exemption...
Read more
Corona Virus

The virus tests the beliefs of the food delivery sector

Brian Adam - 0
Jitse Groen and Matt Maloney were hungry and frustrated. It was 1999 and Groen couldn't find Chinese takeout in his small Dutch...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©