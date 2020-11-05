The Moto G9 power and Moto G 5G arrived: prices and features

Today the presentation activity is being frantic and proof of this is the arrival in Spain, by Motorola, of two of its most interesting devices for the upcoming Christmas campaign. Neither more nor less than a new Moto G9 power and the review of one of its most classic devices, and the one that has had the most success since its first launch in November 2013: a Moto G that has been injected with an extra serving of 5G connectivity

Moto G9 power

This model arrives with a 6.8-inch screen with HD + resolution with Max Vision Display, Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128-gigabyte storage that we can expand through a microSD card (max. 512GB). Unlike the new Moto G, we will not have 5G connectivity, so we will have to settle for 4G / LTE, which is not too bad either.

Moto G9 power. Motorola

With a weight of 221 grams, It has three cameras of 64, 2 and 2MP with functions of angle, macro and depth (time of fly), to take better snapshots in portrait modes, while for the front we can use a 16MP sensor with which we will get very good selfies. It is compatible with wifi and bluetooth 5.0, it brings FM radio, two microphones, Smart PZ speakers, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, a 6,000 mAh battery. and 20W fast charging, plus a practically stock Android installation. As published by Google itself for its devices.

Moto G9 power. Motorola

These new Moto G9 power are now available in Spain, in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colors at a price of 199 euros.

Moto G 5G

One of the most successful Motorola smartphones finally has an updated version to the new 5G data networks (you also have the improved Moto G 5G Plus), which makes it a more than interesting terminal thanks to its adjusted and ready hardware to perform any task we ask of you. It has a 6.7-inch screen with FullHD + HDR10 resolution, a Snapdragon 750G processor with Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128 internal storage that we can expand thanks to a microSD card.

Moto G 5G. Motorola

For the cameras, comes equipped with three 48, 8 and 2MP sensors with angle functions, ultra wide angle and macro, in addition to another sensor on the front, the one for selfies, with 16MP. It is compatible with wifi, bluetooth 5.1, installs a fingerprint reader on the back of the terminal, a 5,000 mAh battery. with 20W fast charging, and a build of Android 10 practically stock. As in the case of the Moto G9 power, you have it already available to buy at a price of 299 euros.