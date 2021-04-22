the motorola g20 arrives in spain, characteristics, price and availability

- Advertisement -

Mid-range and entry-level mobiles increasingly offer us better features at tighter prices. And the mobile that the brand has now presented in our country is undoubtedly the best example of this. We are facing a phone that offers us some of the latest market trends at a really reasonable price. A terminal that will undoubtedly offer more than enough performance to most mobile users, whether they browse, play or watch their favorite content.

This is the new Motorola Moto G20

We are facing a phone that stands out for a new feature, which is difficult to see in a basic range like this. We talk about the 90Hz offered by your screen, and that allow us to enjoy a much more fluid and smooth movement in it, by increasing the refresh rate compared to a traditional mobile, where it is 60Hz. This MaxVision screen has a size of 6.5 inches with HD + resolution, aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a notch in the shape of a drop.

The new Moto G20 Motorola

A phone that does not exactly stand out in the performance aspect, where according to Motorola it has an eight-core processor, which is speculated may be a Unisoc T700. This processor is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using microSD cards. The camera is one of the highlights of this phone, as it offers us a very versatile quad.

The new Moto G20 Motorola

This one has a 48 megapixel main sensor, and is accompanied by another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features Quad Pixel technology that captures more light and detail in poor light environments. In front, the selfie camera is 13 megapixels, and it is located inside the notch in the shape of a drop. The battery is quite large in size, 5000mAh, and a standard charge, so let’s not expect to charge it too fast. It comes with NFC, so we can make mobile payments in establishments, as well as Wifi, Bluetooth, headphone jack, fingerprint reader and USB type C connector.

Price and availability

And all this for a more than adjusted price, of 159 euros for this version 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. We can buy it in Spain as of May 15.

