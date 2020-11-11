The Motorola Moto E7 filters its supposed characteristics: screen, battery, price and more

The Moto E7 is coming, and we already know more features about Motorola’s new low-end mobile.

Motorola will repeat with a great battery and dual camera for 120 euros

Motorola had already launched the Moto E7 Plus a few months ago, but until now we had no data on the model that should be in the middle of the company’s low-end range,At least until now, as a certification report issued by the FCC ahead of time , shows us what seem to be the, the reduced price model whose arrival should be imminent.The screen of the Moto E7 Plus.Based on the data leaked by the FCC, we know that. It has been discovered that it will integrate a 4,000 mAh capacity battery and a 5W charger included in the box – not fast charging in this case. Previous leaks and rumors have indicated the existence of aunder the hood of this device, along with. Its photographic section would be led by a, as well as a 5 megapixel front sensor. Its screen would beBeyond all the above, everything seems to indicate that the, a figure that would place it as a clear contender for the best low-end mobile of 2020, taking into account the choice of a more powerful processor. than those that usually incorporate the models of this series – although it is not one of the most recent in the Qualcomm catalog. Be that as it may, at the moment Motorola has not given official data about the device, and it is unknown when the presentation of the Moto E7 is scheduled. We will remain attentive to any news related to the Moto E7.