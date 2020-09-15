The Motorola Moto E7 Plus arrives in Spain: official price and availability

It was in August that we started hearing about the future Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus from Motorola, and a few weeks later, just before their presentation, a massive leak revealed their design and most of their features. Both models were officially announced in Brazil on the 11th and now they land in our country with a launch promotion.

While, for price and performance, the Moto G9 Plus has been placed directly in the mid-range of the company, the Moto E7 Plus is a much more modest model whose main attraction lies in the 5,000 mAh battery. Let’s see all the details of the price and availability of the successor to the Moto E6 Plus.

Price and availability of the Moto E7 Plus

The Moto E7 Plus will be available in Spain in the coming days at a suggested retail price of 159 euros. It will be sold in two different colors (Navy Blue and Bronze Amber) and a single configuration: 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the company has launched a launch promotion, so that from September 17 to 30 this new device can be booked with a discount of 20 euros, that is, for 139 euros.

Lots of battery and lots of megapixels

Under a polycarbonate body, this new Motorola Moto E7 Plus has a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution and a ‘notch’ in the form of a drop of water at the top. The fingerprint reader is located on the back, integrated into the Motorola logo (as the manufacturer usually does).

The chosen processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a 1.8 GHz eight-core chip that is supported by the Adreno 610 GPU and is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card.

The rear camera is housed in a square module -just above the fingerprint reader- and includes a 48 megapixel main sensor and another secondary 2 megapixel sensor for depth readings; the front camera, for its part, offers a resolution of 8 megapixels.

To feed, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charge, and as an operating system, it brings Android 10 with My UX, which includes all the Moto Experiences. Regarding connectivity, we have Dual SIM function with 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack and a microUSB port for charging and file transfer.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus data sheet