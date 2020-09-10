The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are completely filtered days before their presentation

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus they have been completely filtered, after knowing details about them a few weeks ago. Roland Quant affirmed yesterday that the mobiles would be officially presented, although finally the Motorola event only had the presence of the new RAZR 5G.

However, from WinFuture they already have the full specifications of the Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus, so let’s take a look at them, since these are two quite interesting mid-range and input range proposals.

Motorola, aiming strong in economic ranges

The Moto G9 Plus is a terminal of which we already knew its design and some of its specifications, although not all of them in full. Specifically, it will be a 6.81-inch terminal with Full HD + resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratio and IPS technology. The processor, one of the points that was unknown, it’s the Snapdragon 730G, Qualcomm’s proposal for the mid-range and how well it worked over the past year.

The Moto G9 Plus is somewhat short on RAM, at just 4GB. Try to supply it with 128 GB of internal memory expandable by microSD cards

This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD cards. It is somewhat low in RAM compared to its direct rivals, although the internal memory complies with note. To power this set, it will have a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

If we talk about the photographic section, we have the classic configuration: 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel secondary sensors for macro and depth. The selfie is set up with a single 16-megapixel camera.

Regarding the Moto E7 Plus will be an input range terminal. In this case we have a mobile powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 and accompanied by 4 +128 GB for its memories (also expandable via microSD). The screen in this case has HD resolution, with a little drop notch, instead of its big brother’s on-screen piercing. Its size is 6.5 inches and it is also LCD.

The Moto E7 Plus will also have 5,000mAh, although here the fast charge is only 10W and the charging port is microUSB

The battery is 5,000mAh, although the fast charge here is reduced to 10W. Another weak point here is that has a microUSB port, instead of with USB Type C. If we talk about cameras, we have two sensors: a main 48 megapixel and the secondary 2 megapixel for portrait mode. The selfie is 8 megapixels.

The price of the Moto G9 Plus will be, according to the leaked information, 299 euros, while the Moto E7 Plus will cost 149 euros. Adjusted prices for two cheap mobiles that should see the light officially in a very short time.

Via | Roland Quant