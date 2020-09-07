MobileAndroidTech News

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered: 5,000mAh and side fingerprint reader

By Brian Adam
0
12
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered: 5,000mAh and side fingerprint reader
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, Uncovered: 5,000mah And Side Fingerprint

Must Read

Tech News

What does Titan smell like? Of gasoline and rotting fish!

Brian Adam - 0
Titan, Saturn's moon famous for its hydrocarbon seas and lakes, has an atmosphere four times denser than that of the earth. Thanks to...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung plans to develop a mobile with a transparent screen

Brian Adam - 0
Hollywood producers, directors and screenwriters are going to have to get their act together because at the speed that technology evolves, within a...
Read more
Tech News

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Review: 300 Hz screen and RTX 2070 Super

Brian Adam - 0
The Strix SCAR 17 is a laptop with a 300 Hz screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER video card, which certainly does not...
Read more
Android

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered: 5,000mAh and side fingerprint reader

Brian Adam - 0
After the Moto G9 Play was launched, the leaks about the Moto G9 Plus began a few weeks ago. However, the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered: 5,000mAh and side fingerprint reader

After the Moto G9 Play was launched, the leaks about the Moto G9 Plus began a few weeks ago. However, the biggest leak so far of this terminal comes at the hands of Orange Slovakia’s own page. In her, The design and technical characteristics of this mid-range model have been seen.

So let’s review the Leaked Features and Specifications of this Motorola Moto G9 Plus, since it is a proposal, at least on paper, quite interesting, and everything indicates that it will end up arriving in Spain to complete the Moto G9 family.

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered

Image 2020 09 07 10 02 23

At the design level, the Motorola Moto G9 Plus will be as the first leaks pointed out. On the front we will have a well used panel, although with some lower chin. In the back, we have a great module for the quad camera and the flash, in a somewhat curious distribution. These cameras are made up of a 64-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide angle and two 2-megapixel secondary cameras.

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus will not be a 5G mobile, so it will not have the Snapdragon 765G on board

As for the rest of the hardware, the Moto G9 Plus it will have a fairly large panel, 6.81 inches with Full HD + resolution and IPS technology. No data is known about the processor, although it is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 or its ‘G’ variant, since there will be no 5G connectivity in this model. The battery will be 5,000mAh, quite generous amount.

The rest of the details revealed of this model are dimensions of 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 millimeters with a weight of 223 grams, side fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual WiFi, Bluetooth 5 and Android 10 on board. Regarding the price, it is expected to cost around 255 euros in Europe.

Via | Orange Slovakia

Related Articles

Tech News

What does Titan smell like? Of gasoline and rotting fish!

Brian Adam - 0
Titan, Saturn's moon famous for its hydrocarbon seas and lakes, has an atmosphere four times denser than that of the earth. Thanks to...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung plans to develop a mobile with a transparent screen

Brian Adam - 0
Hollywood producers, directors and screenwriters are going to have to get their act together because at the speed that technology evolves, within a...
Read more
Tech News

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Review: 300 Hz screen and RTX 2070 Super

Brian Adam - 0
The Strix SCAR 17 is a laptop with a 300 Hz screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER video card, which certainly does not...
Read more
Tech News

A gigantic crater 50 meters deep formed out of nowhere in Siberia: here’s why

Brian Adam - 0
In Siberia it was noticed, by a television crew who happened to be there, a giant hole in the ground. The find obviously...
Read more
Android

The characteristics of the Realme 7i are almost completely filtered: 5,000mAh and 8 GB of RAM

Brian Adam - 0
Last week Realme presented its two new mid-range proposals: the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. Both alternatives have 4G connectivity,...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei Mate 40 is approaching: presentation and launch in October?

Brian Adam - 0
During the Huawei Developer Conference, the Chinese company's event dedicated to developers in which software and hardware news will also be presented, Huawei is...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©