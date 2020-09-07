The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered: 5,000mAh and side fingerprint reader

After the Moto G9 Play was launched, the leaks about the Moto G9 Plus began a few weeks ago. However, the biggest leak so far of this terminal comes at the hands of Orange Slovakia’s own page. In her, The design and technical characteristics of this mid-range model have been seen.

So let’s review the Leaked Features and Specifications of this Motorola Moto G9 Plus, since it is a proposal, at least on paper, quite interesting, and everything indicates that it will end up arriving in Spain to complete the Moto G9 family.

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered

At the design level, the Motorola Moto G9 Plus will be as the first leaks pointed out. On the front we will have a well used panel, although with some lower chin. In the back, we have a great module for the quad camera and the flash, in a somewhat curious distribution. These cameras are made up of a 64-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide angle and two 2-megapixel secondary cameras.

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus will not be a 5G mobile, so it will not have the Snapdragon 765G on board

As for the rest of the hardware, the Moto G9 Plus it will have a fairly large panel, 6.81 inches with Full HD + resolution and IPS technology. No data is known about the processor, although it is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 or its ‘G’ variant, since there will be no 5G connectivity in this model. The battery will be 5,000mAh, quite generous amount.

The rest of the details revealed of this model are dimensions of 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 millimeters with a weight of 223 grams, side fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual WiFi, Bluetooth 5 and Android 10 on board. Regarding the price, it is expected to cost around 255 euros in Europe.

Via | Orange Slovakia