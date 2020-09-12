The “Mozart Effect” really exists: the composer’s sonatas help against epilepsy

For a long time, a large part of the scientific community remained skeptical about the so-called “Mozart effect”, or the benefits that the music of the Austrian composer and musician would have against epileptic seizures. However, new analyzes have shown that listening to his songs really helps to reduce the frequency of seizures.

The study was conducted by the two Italian researchers Dr. Gianluca Sex and Dr. Federico Sicca of the University of Pisa, who followed the accepted standard methods for the analysis of each clinical treatment and reviewed 147 research published over the years, evaluating them on the basis of relevance and quality of research and dividing them into groups based on the effects of Mozart’s music on epilepsy.

The research results show that listening to his songs, especially if daily, leads to one clear reduction of epileptic seizures and a decline in the frequency of abnormal activity in the brains of people with epilepsy. Specifically, the average reduction varies between 31% and 66%, but varies from person to person according to the musical stimulus used: apparently the “Mozart effect” occurs more with the Sonata for two pianos in D major, K. 448, and the Piano Sonata K545.

According to the two Italian doctors, “This is not the first review of its kind on the effects of Mozart’s music on epilepsy, but there has been an influx of new research in recent years to make us take a step back to look at the big picture. […] Epilepsy is surprisingly common and has significant social and personal costs, and is mostly treated with drugs that don’t work in about 30% of cases. For this we must be open to other therapies, to be tested to demonstrate their functioning “.

Colleague Vesta Steibliene of Lithuanian University of Health Sciences also added a comment: “There is a growing interest in non-invasive brain stimulation techniques in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. This review revealed that Mozart’s music could actually be an effective neurostimulation method capable of reducing the frequency of epileptic seizures, even in difficult-to-treat patients “.

Nevertheless, to use Mozart’s music in a clinical setting, many more studies will be needed better understand which regions of the brain are affected. Meanwhile, other recent studies have confirmed that honey really helps relieve colds, stuffy nose or sore throat; or, some research has found the perfect combination of coffee and naps to maximize productivity even on night shifts.