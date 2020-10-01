Latest newsTop Stories

The Muslim farmer won the competition by growing 1,825 pounds of pumpkins

By Brian Adam
In the competition, the pumpkin grown by local Muslim farmer Muhammad Sadiq was found to be the heaviest. (Photo: Internet)
Utah: A local Muslim farmer, Muhammad Sadiq, recently won a 1,825-pound pumpkin competition in Lehi, Utah, USA.

This annual squash competition has been held for the last 16 years with the participation of farmers from Utah. Participants were required to grow at least 1,000 pounds (455 kg) of pumpkins this year.

The competition is organized by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization that aims to increase the interest of the general public in agriculture by promoting the hobby of growing heavy pumpkins and ensuring quality and transparent competition. ۔

Like every year, this year dozens of farmers from all over Utah participated in the weighted pumpkins competition, in which the pumpkins were weighed alternately on a fork (large scales).

It was finally announced that the heaviest pumpkin weighed 1,825 pounds (830 kg), grown by a local farmer named Muhammad Sadiq.

Although grown in the US state of Utah, it is the largest pumpkin ever, but according to Guinness World Records, the world’s heaviest pumpkin was grown in 2016 by Belgian farmer Matthias Williams, who weighed 2,624.6 pounds (1,190.49 kg). ) Was. That is, it weighed more than a small car!

