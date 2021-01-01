The mysterious message on Twitter that raised suspicions about Pati Chapoy’s health

- Advertisement -

The host of the program Windowing, Pati Chapoy, caused controversy in her social networks after citing a controversial tweet where a user wished her a speedy recovery, after having published an image where he asked that all the people who were fighting for their life in the hospital, manage to improve.

“Paty get well soon! You are necessary for the artistic world, we will pray for you! ”, Highlighted the tweeter Uriel Caldera.

After the publication, the entertainment journalist responded gratefully and encouraged prayers to be addressed to medical personnel who are facing the pandemic for COVID-19 and other ailments in various health centers.

“Thank you… do you think the prayers are for all the people who fight for their lives in a hospital? And for the doctors and nurses and staff who care for them “Chapoy wrote in a tweet.

Given this, netizens began to react and questioned the driver about her health, however, so far, the representative of Windowing It has not given any further details.

Regarding his public appearances, This Thursday he participated normally in his regular program, where the family of the singer José José was present.. In a photograph shared through Ventaneando’s official social networks, a photo of Anel, Marisol Laura, José Joel, Pati Chapoy and the rest of the drivers was glimpsed.

It is worth mentioning that in previous dates the host shared another publication where she thanked several of her colleagues for the support they have recently given her.

“I send a #AbrazoVirtual to those people who have #supported me in difficult times. Thanks for not letting me fall … @rossmurrieta @IyariGonz @monicagarzag @glohiguera @JuliaPalacios @LillyTellez @mocastaneda @LinetPuente @kdartigues @Jacquie_LHoist @ERNESTOHV @pedrosola ”, said.

Regarding this comment It was not clarified whether the reason referred to a personal situation that Pati Chapoy was going through, but the fans noticed that among the mentions there was no Daniel Bisogno, so it was suspected that the events could be related to a conflict between the two.

For their part, union collaborators such as Pedro Sola, Mónica Castañeda, Fer Gay, Lily Téllez, among others, issued messages of support for Chapoy, but did not specify the problems that the driver was going through.

“Pati, you are the one who has supported us and supported us in the most difficult moments. For me you have been a pillar in whom I have leaned and you support me. If there is someone to thank for something, it is you. The rest of us only correspond “Pedro Sola expressed to this publication.

Several weeks ago, Aztec TV found himself in the middle of a scandal after the dissemination of images and videos of the end of the year party organized by Salinas Group. Among those attending this celebration, it was observed Pati Chapoy from the team Windowing, while Pedro Sola and Daniel Bisogno did not attend the event.

After this situation, Chapoy was brought to the public eye, as rumors arose that the president of the television station had “forced” his employees to go, regardless of the health measures recommended by the Ministry of Health due to the COVID pandemic -19.

“I have been highly criticized but I want to clarify several things, first of all, it is not mandatory, when they make the invitation, each one decides whether or not to go under these circumstances, “said Pati Chapoy at that time during the broadcast of her program.

On that occasion, the host stressed that a large part of those attending the celebration had previously been infected with coronavirus, a disease that has claimed hundreds of thousands of deaths in the world.

|