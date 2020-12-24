The mystery of the death of Joselyn Cano grows: the doctor named for the failed buttock operation spoke

- Advertisement -

The death of model Joselyn Cano caused commotion in social networks And it is that the death soon became viral because it occurred after a failed butt lift surgery in Colombia. A few days after the sad event, the doctor accused of the medical procedure spoke out and assured that He had no relationship with the also known as “Mexican Kim Kardashian.”

The news about the death of the influencer born in the United States, but with Mexican parents, spread like wildfire at the beginning of this year and although it was not confirmed by her family, many close people did show their solidarity and support in front of loss.

It was the entertainment journalist, Neslssie Carrillo, who confirmed the death of Joselyn Cano occurred on December 7 at the age of 29; However, the news went viral until Wednesday 16.

He revealed that the possible cause of death of the influencer would be due to a surgical intervention: “According to him, he died of complications from plastic surgery on the buttocks in Colombia.”

This promoted various rumors about the unsuccessful intervention of the famous with more than 12 million followers on Instagram and fashion designer.

Between versions Dr. Hugo Aguilar Villa was mentioned as responsible for the death, who soon came out in his defense through his social networks and in an interview with Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani on the show Chisme en Vivo.

“He was not my patient, therefore I never performed any type of surgery on him. Absolutely no one from the staff of my company HAV PLASTIC SURGERY made any kind of contact or communication with her, her family or her work team ”, she explained in a publication from her Instagram account.

He added that the dissemination of this information and involvement is to damage his image and “Overshadowing the image of Colombia in the world.”

He stressed that both he and the staff who work alongside him work attached to the strictest levels of security and protocols established in this type of procedure.

“In Colombia we are leaders in plastic surgery, we stand out for our research, experience in handling new technology and patient safety. For this reason we position ourselves in the first places of medical tourism ”, specified the plastic surgeon.

In an interview with Gossip Live, the same specialist reiterated that he was not involved in the operation and even mentioned some causes of the death of Joselyn Cano.

“In the cities where I operate, which are Bogotá and Bucaramanga, I had not heard that (the death of the Mexican model). At that time, I am on my vacation with my family, I was in an isolated place and at night I begin to receive many calls telling me that there was this rumor, that I had operated on Joselyn ”, recalled the specialist doctor.

“He never (operated on her). I have many patients who come from abroad and I had never seen it, I had seen it a few times on social networks. But the first thing I did was contact my sales team to have them review our databases but we never had contact with her”, He assured.

Hugo Aguilar Villa commented that he does not know the identity of the doctor who was able to operate on Joselyn Cano, who could die, according to the specialist, from an infection, bleeding or fat thromboembolism. That consists of processing the fat obtained from a liposculpture and introducing it into the buttocks.

He mentioned that the attacks against him have affected his image: “I was the main one implicated, many people began to accuse me, to treat me as a murderer, when they really did not know why, it was simply a rumor and an indication … Thank God things could be clarified”.

Cano was a model, social media influencer, had more than 12 million followers, and a fashion designer. His LinkedIn profile also indicates that he studied Microbiology at San Diego State University.

Since 2015, the profile of the young woman with green eyes has attracted attention, and in three years it increased from 2 million to 10 million followers on the social network.

