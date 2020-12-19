The mystery of the monoliths: where did it begin and who is behind their appearance?

If you don’t live in a post-Soviet nuclear bunker, or a cave like Zarathustra, you probably know about viral phenomenon of the moment: the “monoliths” that appear, disappear, and then reappear across the globe. The entire world of the web, at least initially, got into jujube soup when the first was discovered, with the inevitable theories and speculations that flocked to every corner of the web.

Subsequently, the sightings became redundant, removing (rightly) that aura of mystery that towered over this incredible – but with predictable results – matter. Let’s see together the fundamental steps of the whole story. And yes, the identity of whoever is behind it has also been discovered… perhaps.

Utah: the first sighting

The first sighting was made on November 18, 2020, while the Utah Department of Public Safety announced the discovery on November 23. While flying over the Utah desert, a biologist and his helicopter pilot spotted a metal monolith, but the location of the sighting was not shared for safety reasons.

However, a couple of days later, on November 27, the Utah monolith is removed entirely. Later it will be discovered that that piece of metal – with a height of 3 meters – had been there for about four years, waiting to be discovered. Obviously, conspiracy theories spared nothing, while the more calm and reasoned minds had attributed the cause to some reckless artist.

The monolith in Europe

On November 28, Andrei Carabelea, the mayor of Piatra Neamt, Romania, spreads everywhere the discovery of a monolith in his city, which looked similar to the Utah structure. The Romanian pillar was triangular in shape and was located on the Batca Doamnei Hill, near the archaeological landmark of the Petrodava Dacian Fortress.

Romania Glastonbury Tor

It disappears again, this time on December 1st. The sightings in Europe do not end there: according to reports by Sky News and the BBC on 7 December, a similar sculpture was spotted over the weekend on Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight, located off the south coast of England.

On December 9, the BBC and the Daily Mail reported the discovery of another monolith at Glastonbury Tor, a hill near the southwestern English town of the same name, alongside it was a message: “Not Banksy“.

These structures have also been sighted in Italy: the first time in Lanuvio, over 3 meters high, erected within the area of ​​Villa Sforza Cesarini, near the remains of the Portico degli Antonini. Later another structure appeared in South Tyrol, at the foot of Castelfeder, in one of the oldest wine-growing areas in Italy.

The sightings continue

On December 2, another monolith was discovered on a hiking trail in Atascadero, Southern California, local broadcasters reported. It didn’t last long, as he disappeared on the morning of December 3rd. A group of four men took credit for erecting the structure, filming themselves and sharing the video on Youtube.

Around December 5, another monolith appeared to have mysteriously appeared in Joshua Tree National Park in California, according to The Most Famous Artist’s Instagram page, an art collective that shared photos of the monoliths but did not fully take credit for their creation.

Around the same time, on December 5 or 6, another monolith appears in Santa Clarita, California, only to be removed soon after. At the same time, other similar structures are being identified all over the world, from North Carolina to Pittsburgh and Texas.

Who is behind it?

Aliens and conspiracies have nothing to do with the appearance of the monoliths. A collective of artists claimed the positioning of the sculptures, posting photos of their works on Instagram: The Most Famous Artists 2020 (the web had found an alternative solution). The page, in fact, posted a photo of the monolith on its account, with the caption “monolith-as-a-service.com”. The collective sells its creations for the “modest” price of $ 45,000 per piece. So could it have been an incredible viral marketing idea? It seems so. One post showed an artist – obviously with his face hidden – in the process of creating one of the sculptures.

However, it is still worth pointing out that such structures can be made by anyone and their worldwide positioning seems to be proof of this. The sightings are still continuing today and, if their authors have already revealed themselves to the world, what is the point of continuing to position them in the various corners of the globe? One thing is certain: this story – at least for a moment – made us forget the difficulties of this year, giving us a moment of lightheartedness.