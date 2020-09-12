Tech News

The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans

By Brian Adam
0
2
The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans
The Myth Of Vampires, A Story That Has Always Troubled

The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans

Brian Adam - 0
Dracula - created from the pen of Bram Stoker in 1897 - he's not the first vampire in history. This figure first appears...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans

Dracula – created from the pen of Bram Stoker in 1897 – he’s not the first vampire in history. This figure first appears in English literature in John Polidori’s 1819 short story “The Vampyre”. The protagonist of the story was Lord Ruthven, inspired by Lord Byron, according to Lady Caroline Lamb’s gothic novel.

What do we know about the English belief in vampires outside the pen of countless writers? New research from the University of Hertfordshire has uncovered and reevaluated a number of myths about terrifying vampires.

A very special story comes from the county of Cumbria in the north-west of England. Renwick natives were once known as “bats” because of the monstrous creature that is said to have flown out of the foundations of a church rebuilt there in 1733. Many think that this “beast” was nothing more than a vampire bat. The existence of these blood-sucking creatures will be confirmed by Charles Darwin only in 1832, when he spotted a specimen that fed on a horse during his trip to South America. Renwick’s has been called “coccatrice“, a mythical creature with the head and tail of a snake and the feet and wings of a rooster.

In the Middle Ages, moreover, Europeans used to deliberately maim their own dead, burning bones and dismembering corpses (sometimes even removing their hearts), in an attempt to “prevent” them from rising from their graves in vampiric form. Many times, in fact, the tombs were blocked by pieces of iron.

