The mythical DeLorean could “return to the present” in the form of an electric car

If you are one of the most nostalgic, from those geeks what they lived 80’s years and that they enjoyed that masterpiece called Back to the Future. You will remember as its protagonist, Marty McFly, I had to take a brand new guy through time (in those days) DeLorean DMC 12.

DMC DeLorean: the mythical car from “Back to the Future”

The DMC DeLorean was the only vehicle produced by John DeLorean’s DeLorean Motor Company (DMC). He became famous for appearing in the film series’ Back to the Future‘, but it was also a well-known vehicle in the industry for other reasons.

First, it successfully hit production, which is rare for a startup in an auto industry dominated by legacy automakers that have roots stretching back a century.

In the end, the company declared bankruptcy after facing many challenges throughout a tumultuous history that involved political fights and even an FBI operation, but they still managed to produce and sell several thousand vehicles.

He DMC DeLorean was an innovative vehicle with its distinctive use of gull-wing doors and exterior panels. brushed stainless steel. In 1995, Stephen Wynne purchased the company’s old inventory and trademark to relaunch the Texas-based brand.

An Electric DeLorean?

At first, the plan was to bring back the same vehicle, but with more modern technology in low volume. Over the past 5 years, the company pushed for the adoption of new rules for the production of low-volume vehicles with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

These new rules were finally adopted recently, but the delay was so long that it complicated DeLorean’s plans. The engine they plan to use will not meet emissions standards from 2022 and the landscape has changed significantly.

In a new blog post, the company now hints that the new DeLorean will be electric. Also, the company says it is in the process of seeking financing to bring this car to market soon.:

“Electric cars are becoming more mainstream, we have been considering switching to an all-electric in the future. It certainly makes the way easier through the maze of emissions that still looms large over any internal combustion engine. While an electric Cobra or Morgan may be a bit extreme for your potential market, we’ve already seen that a DeLorean EV, as we showcased at the 2012 New York International Auto Show, is not such a “crazy” idea.

We will be attentive to all the news about this peculiar mythical car that gave so much joy to its followers and that seems to be more alive than ever.

