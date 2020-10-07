The new 17-inch LG Gram to the test: a featherweight giant

There’s no denying it, COVID-19 has changed many of our usual habits. We work more time at home and many users have found themselves with the need to get a new workstation, maybe a laptop that can also be brought to the office or on the road if necessary, therefore light and functional. “Lightness” is the keyword LG thought of when creating its new line of Gram notebooks, which aims to offer the public great robustness and excellent performance by limiting the weight of the devices to the extreme.

We speak in the plural because the line-up provides different solutions from 14 “to 17”, with Intel i5 to i7 processors. The model arrived in our hands for the test goes to position itself at the top of the range and scrolling through the technical characteristics it is not difficult to understand why.

The gentle giant

Let’s talk about a 17 “notebook with 16:10 IPS display with 2560×1600 resolution which integrates a battery of 80Wh, which has quite satisfied us in terms of autonomy despite a processor 1.30GHz Intel i7-1065G7 with 3.90GHz Turbo Boost mounted on board.

The whole is completed by 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and an NVME SSD for 512GB storage. Now try to guess the weight: LG has managed to fit everything into a 1,350 gram “package”, we have therefore a 17 “notebook that weighs less than a 13” MacBook Pro from 1,400 grams. The new LG Gram 17Z90N-V.AA85D is also able to return a good solidity in the hands: despite the chassis has a “feather weight”, amplified by the general dimensions of the device, it still managed to obtain a MIL-STD-810S military certification, which protects it from thermal shocks, vibrations and much more.

As soon as it is switched on, the notebook immediately stands out due to its excellent IPS screen, of really generous dimensions and contained frames – which cleverly hide a 720p webcam at the top.

At the PPI level, it is certainly possible to find something better on the market, but one must understand LG’s efforts to insert a good quality 17 “display in a light and resistant body that looks a lot like a 15 “laptop, also trying to keep the final price at bay as much as possible. We also appreciated the choice of the 16:10 aspect ratio, which adds an entire portion of the screen to the narrow and cinematic 16: 9, all to the advantage of productivity.

A complete package

The new LG Gram 17Z90N-V.AA85D does not compromise even from the point of view of the ports available: we can take advantage of a charging port, three USB A 3.1 inputs, an HDMI 1.4 output, a 3 headphone jack, 5 mm, one microSD port, one Thunderbolt 3 USB C with which to transfer data up to 40Gb / s, connect an external display with resolution up to 5K, recharge a second device or the same LG Gram, which means that we can also take advantage of a USB C charger (which has enough Watts, we have not had any problems around 60W, with a charger from 18W the PC instead notified us that the power was not sufficient). Next to the Thunderbolt 3 port we also have a handy LED that keeps us informed about the charging status, even when the screen is closed, a detail that we certainly appreciated.

A certainly complete connectivity package that perfectly matches the internal hardware, which it provides Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 AX201 from Intel. LG’s offer does not stop there: we must also report the presence of a backlit keyboard and a biometric sensor for fingerprint control, which works perfectly with Windows.

We liked the keyboard very much, it is quiet enough, the keys have a good travel and are spaced just right to run into as few errors as possible; the backlight is functional and flawless when viewed from above, already from the writing position however i White LEDs can be seen below the keys and the experience is a little dirty, but nothing transcendental.

The biometric sensor, on the other hand, is small but precise, it never missed a shot during our test and unlocked the computer with extreme speed.

Power on-the-go

So once the notebook has been unlocked, it’s finally time to talk about performance in the field and its autonomy. The entire user experience depends – as always – on two essential factors: use on the move or from a desk. With the first, in the event that our work concerns only office applications and web browsing, it is possible to obtain a really not bad autonomy using the Windows energy saving mode. This limits the screen illumination and the CPU clock, which with our usage it translated into about 9 hours of operation thanks to the integrated 80Wh battery. We are far from the 17 hours declared by LG from the technical data sheet but it is still an excellent result for a 17 “laptop with good performance, then it is not excluded that with some more sacrifices you can even exceed 10 hours, perhaps using only the apps writing.

By maximizing performance and raising the screen brightness to around 75%, perhaps using some more energy-intensive apps such as Photoshop or Lightroom, the hours available to us on battery decrease significantly, we are around two and a half / three hours doing heavy editing and some exporting, but we are clearly talking about a “war set-up” that favors connection to the electricity grid.

Taking advantage of the electrical network and the Turbo Boost of the i7 processor we were able to export – for example – 21 uncompressed 42 MP RAW photos in Full Resolution JPG on Lightroom in 1 minute and 26 seconds, a better time than the MacBook Pro 13 “i5 base 2019 (1:42) and the iPad Pro 2020 (which despite the off-scale power still does not have a properly optimized Lightroom, which is why it took 2:31 to run the same operation).

Our LG Gram was also benefited from its 16GB of RAM, which certainly make themselves felt in everyday productivity. Another absolute advantage of LG’s laptop is the NVME SSD installed on board, manufactured by Samsung: a 512GB capable of read data at 3,352 MB / s and write at 2,013 MB / s, as you can see in the results of CrystalDiskMark.

An office on the stock exchange

Looking at “office” productivity, therefore, the new LG GRAM 17Z90N-V.AA85D has really satisfied us, even if clearly there are some small flaws. The size factor is obviously subjective, here you can still see a direct comparison with a 13 “MacBook Pro and a 10.5” iPad Air 3. One must then be taken into account graphics card integrated in the 10th generation i7 processor, not a dedicated GPU. There Iris Plus Graphics present on board is in any case able to manage 4K HDR video without problems, if you also plan to play but be careful. Just a Asphalt 9 to run into some lag too much and an execution far from the fixed 60fps, after all we are talking about a product intended for a completely different use.

We then found a trackpad of not exaggerated size and with a slightly “woody” feeling, with a heavy click, noisy and not always pleasant to use. With Bluetooth 5.0 you can still easily connect an external mouse without putting too much strain on the battery. Another aspect on which LG will have to work with subsequent iterations in our opinion it concerns on-board checkouts.

The integrated speakers are cleverly hidden in the lower part of the chassis, therefore they are not visible, and this is a choice that we liked; the sound, however, is not very balanced, the bass is almost completely absent and the reproduction of voices and high frequencies is generally not too crystal clear; after several minutes of listening it could even give some annoyance if you are used to more performing devices from this point of view, which is why we highly recommend the use of external speakers or headphones, maybe Bluetooth.

The LG Gram we tested proved to be a far from silent laptop, with the fan turning on often after a few minutes of use, even without putting stress on the CPU.

So we come to the end of our analysis by talking about a small “plus” from LG that we liked: the Control Center, a small and light application that allows us to manage different aspects of our LG Gram, from the possibility of charging external devices via USB C to the interesting features that allow us to extend the life cycle of the battery, limiting loads to 80%, or to view his “health status”.