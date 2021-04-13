The new Android function will prevent you from looking at your mobile while walking

- Advertisement -

Digital Wellbeing is an area that has been receiving attention for a few years. However, it is very important to contribute to a responsible and conscious use of smartphones and computers. In that sense, Google has begun to roll out a new feature in this category that seeks to prevent you from looking at your mobile while walking.

The function has been baptized as Head Ups and its function will be to detect if you use your mobile while you are walking to send a notification.

This way you can prevent you from using your mobile while walking





As we mentioned before, the Digital Wellbeing section focuses on encouraging a healthy and responsible use of technology. In this sense, the idea is to have mechanisms that help us to count the time invested in applications, social networks and the smartphone in general. So, those moments in which we are walking down the street while looking at our mobile are also involved. While we could take a quick look, many people tend to walk while interacting with the computer.

This represents a risk, even for your personal safety which is why Google brought the new Head Ups feature. In this way, the system will be able to prevent you from looking at your mobile while walking, by sending a notification.

So far, the function has been being deployed on Pixel devices, so we will have to wait for its extension to other devices. Enabling this feature also implies granting permissions to your location and physical activity. In this way, the smartphone will be able to detect when you are looking at the mobile while walking, to throw the notification.

However, it is an optional feature because we could disable it and not use it. However, we are talking about a very interesting utility that will help us to have a more responsible and conscious use of the smartphone.

