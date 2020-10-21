Latest news

The new CEO of UBS, facing an odyssey to cut costs

By Brian Adam
0
8
The new CEO of UBS, facing an odyssey to cut costs
The New Ceo Of Ubs, Facing An Odyssey To Cut

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

Airtags: new data points to two sizes and an imminent launch

Brian Adam - 0
When the keynote of last October 13 in which the new iPhone 12 was presented, ended, many users were left wanting to know...
Read more
Latest news

Google exhausts its search for permissiveness in antitrust

Brian Adam - 0
Google already has its Microsoft moment. The US Department of Justice will sue her on antitrust grounds. The presidential election can...
Read more
Tech News

UpCloud opens a data center in Spain, its first in southern Europe

Brian Adam - 0
The new data center of the UpCloud firm has been located in Madrid. It is the first that the company has...
Read more
Gaming

Corsair Katar Pro Wireless: an affordable wireless gaming mouse

Brian Adam - 0
Corsair offers a mouse for gamers that aims to keep the price as low as possible, making some sacrifices but managing to reduce costs. Dozens...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Ralph Hamers, who debuts as CEO of UBS on November 1, will inherit a much better bank than the one received by his predecessor, Sergio Ermotti, in 2011. Paradoxically, that makes it harder for the Dutchman to distinguish himself.

Ermotti announced a major restructuring in 2012 to focus the $ 44 billion Swiss group on wealth management rather than the risky business of trading. It worked: Investment banking now accounts for a third of its risk-weighted assets, up from three-quarters in 2011.

UBS is trading at 82% of tangible book value (a premium over Credit Suisse’s 55%) and delivered an encouraging 12.9% return on tangible equity in the first nine months of 2020.

Hamers’ task is different. It has limited long-term growth opportunities given low interest rates. Reducing UBS’s annual cost base of approximately $ 23 billion is therefore a necessity. Operating expenses will consume 78% of revenue next year, using Refinitiv’s median estimates (higher than Credit Suisse’s 76% and Morgan Stanley’s 72%).

Recent UBS history suggests that Ermotti has already found the obvious way to save. In 2012, every dollar of annual cuts came with 54 cents of one-time restructuring fees, according to analysts at Barclays. That ratio rose cumulatively to 88 cents in 2015 and $ 1.01 in 2017. The lesson is that future cuts will incur large upfront costs.

Hamers will have to be creative. One option is to sell lower-margin units like the US wealth management unit, which is closer to a brokerage business and does not necessarily fit in with the rest of UBS.

And investment banking, currently enjoying volatility-induced momentum, will require attention. Hamers, who earned a reputation as a savvy digital thinker at the helm of ING, could replace more than 5,000 employees in the division with algorithms, particularly junior bankers working with spreadsheets. Cost-sharing agreements with rival investment banks could also save money without the hassle of a merger.

Ultimately, however, big savings can require big deals. One option is to merge with Deutsche Bank, after it has completed its own restructuring. On that front, Ermotti left Hamers a gift: UBS’s market value is roughly the same as at the end of 2011, while rivals have fallen.

Thus, it could absorb most of the European suitors, instead of being a junior fusion partner. That puts Hamers in the driving seat for bank rally … even if it’s ultimately an Ermotti achievement.

Related Articles

Latest news

Google exhausts its search for permissiveness in antitrust

Brian Adam - 0
Google already has its Microsoft moment. The US Department of Justice will sue her on antitrust grounds. The presidential election can...
Read more
Latest news

Filmmaker who tells the stories of Joe Heaney, Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill and Tory Island appointed member of Aosdána

Brian Adam - 0
West Cork native Pat Collins is one of twelve artists, musicians, filmmakers and writers to be appointed members of Aosdána this month. ...
Read more
Latest news

New presenter at TG4 and women’s championships about to begin

Brian Adam - 0
Former Galway player, Máire Ní Bhraonáin, will present Peil na mBan Beo on TG4 TG4 will have a new presenter for this year's Ladies Football...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©