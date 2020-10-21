The new CEO of UBS, facing an odyssey to cut costs

Ralph Hamers, who debuts as CEO of UBS on November 1, will inherit a much better bank than the one received by his predecessor, Sergio Ermotti, in 2011. Paradoxically, that makes it harder for the Dutchman to distinguish himself.

Ermotti announced a major restructuring in 2012 to focus the $ 44 billion Swiss group on wealth management rather than the risky business of trading. It worked: Investment banking now accounts for a third of its risk-weighted assets, up from three-quarters in 2011.

UBS is trading at 82% of tangible book value (a premium over Credit Suisse’s 55%) and delivered an encouraging 12.9% return on tangible equity in the first nine months of 2020.

Hamers’ task is different. It has limited long-term growth opportunities given low interest rates. Reducing UBS’s annual cost base of approximately $ 23 billion is therefore a necessity. Operating expenses will consume 78% of revenue next year, using Refinitiv’s median estimates (higher than Credit Suisse’s 76% and Morgan Stanley’s 72%).

Recent UBS history suggests that Ermotti has already found the obvious way to save. In 2012, every dollar of annual cuts came with 54 cents of one-time restructuring fees, according to analysts at Barclays. That ratio rose cumulatively to 88 cents in 2015 and $ 1.01 in 2017. The lesson is that future cuts will incur large upfront costs.

Hamers will have to be creative. One option is to sell lower-margin units like the US wealth management unit, which is closer to a brokerage business and does not necessarily fit in with the rest of UBS.

And investment banking, currently enjoying volatility-induced momentum, will require attention. Hamers, who earned a reputation as a savvy digital thinker at the helm of ING, could replace more than 5,000 employees in the division with algorithms, particularly junior bankers working with spreadsheets. Cost-sharing agreements with rival investment banks could also save money without the hassle of a merger.

Ultimately, however, big savings can require big deals. One option is to merge with Deutsche Bank, after it has completed its own restructuring. On that front, Ermotti left Hamers a gift: UBS’s market value is roughly the same as at the end of 2011, while rivals have fallen.

Thus, it could absorb most of the European suitors, instead of being a junior fusion partner. That puts Hamers in the driving seat for bank rally … even if it’s ultimately an Ermotti achievement.