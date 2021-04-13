The new challenges of telecommunication companies, Feceminte online event

- Advertisement -

On May 13, World Telecommunications Day is celebrated, and to discuss the matter, Feceminte will organize a digital meeting, the DMT2021, with the slogan “The new challenges for telecommunications companies.”

We will have several experts speaking on various topics, such as 5G, fiber optics, connected homes and more.

One of the objectives is to show companies how new developments in technologies and infrastructures lead to new spaces for business activity, and how it is important to know how to interpret them and detect the challenges for each business, adapting and evolving appropriately to provide viable solutions.

Among the experts we will have Cristina Campillo, deputy director of Digital Infrastructures and Electronic Communications of the Generalitat of Catalonia; Christopher Gehlen, CEO & Co-Founder of Neutroon; Sergio Hernández, president of Smartech Cluster and member of the KNX governance committee; Rosa Paradell, director of innovation business development at i2Cat; to David Ferrer, secretary of Digital Policies of the Generalitat and to Antoni Cañete, president of PIMEC.

Feceminte is a non-profit association formed by companies dedicated to various sectors within the field of telecommunications. You can mark the event on the calendar and see more details at feceminte.cat. The registration form for the event can be found at this link.