The new Dell XPS 13 in sight: 11th Gen Intel Core processors and, attention, Intel Xe graphics chips

By Brian Adam
The new Dell XPS 13 in sight: 11th Gen Intel Core processors and, attention, Intel Xe graphics chips
The new Dell XPS 13 in sight: 11th Gen Intel Core processors and, attention, Intel Xe graphics chipsThis is a big week of technological launches: the IFA fair is going to give a lot to talk about, and among the novelties that are coming are the new 11th generation Intel Core processors, which is expected to be announced these days and they already have a preliminary teaser video for their presentation officially.

In this filtered video you can also see how one of the first teams to integrate these mics will be the new Dell XPS 13, which will keep a good part of its design but which will also be one of the first in which the new chips debut Intel integrated graphics with Xe architecture.

Xe graphs coming

Many are the expectations that it has generated Intel’s new project in the field of graphics. The company signed Raja Koduri, who had been in charge of AMD’s dedicated graphics, in 2017, and more and more details of that promising Xe architecture have been known for some time.

It will take some time to see dedicated graphics that can aspire to compete with the best of AMD and NVIDIA, but it seems that Intel already they have the first graphics chips ready based on said architecture.

These chips will be part of its new 11th generation Intel Core processors, that tiger lake family in which the firm wants to deposit its efforts in the coming months.

In a teaser video leaked on Twitter we have been able to see how this new platform is mentioned and seen in action, and they also do it on a laptop that although it does not reveal its brand or model clearly aims to be the new Dell XPS 13.

Intel1

It is made quite clear by a design in which the carbon fiber that surrounds the keyboard and touchpad is once again the protagonist. The reduced screen frames and the format of the equipment itself seem to confirm the imminent launch of these new models, and at one point you can even see how Intel Iris Xe Graphics logo appears on one of the computer stickers, the official hallmark of this first practical end-user implementation of Intel integrated graphics.

It will be interesting to see what Intel and Dell have in store for us in this regard and if these and other improvements –Wi-Fi 6 or Thunderbolt 4, for example, which are also featured in the video — will make their way to other models in the XPS range. It is likely that we will know very soon, and we will be attentive to tell it.

