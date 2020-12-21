The new file explorer will finally arrive with Windows 10X

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

With the arrival of Windows 10, everyone expected a more modern and updated file browser. During these years, we have seen some rumors that the new file explorer it could come with some of the system updates, but so far, nothing is further from the truth.

However, as the Windows 10X release and that everything indicates that it will finally reach traditional computers in the first instance, it seems that one of the novelties will be the new file explorer. A feature that many Windows 10 users have been waiting for years and that could soon be a reality.

There is no doubt that the file explorer is one of the most used Microsoft operating system tools every day. A utility in which Microsoft has made an effort to improve integration with cloud services, hence it will allow us to navigate through the files stored in OneDrive as if we had them saved on our PC.

This will be the new file explorer

windowslatest

According to the leaked images of the new file explorer that will arrive with Windows 10X, it seems that those of Redmond have chosen for removing all components inherited from the classic browser, including network configuration settings and the properties menu. With the new version, comes a new Settings option in the general menu, from which you can access the rest of the options. In addition, support for file explorer extensions or applications such as OpenShell is also disabled in the new Windows 10X version.

As far as design is concerned, you can see that the new interface is much more modern. It has a hamburger-shaped menu reminiscent of mobile devices, OneDrive integration and a visible ribbon that is considerably reduced.

Everything indicates that Microsoft already has the RTM for Windows 10X ready and in addition to the new file explorer, another of the novelties of this first version is that lacks support for Win32 applications, something that would not arrive until the end of next year. Of course, you can use a new service called Cloud PC to run these types of applications in the cloud without having to install them natively. Although these will be some of the main novelties of Windows 10X, they will not be the only ones that will arrive with this new version of Microsoft’s operating system.