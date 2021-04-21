The new Fitbit Luxe offers Premium finishes, GPS and a lot of autonomy

- Advertisement -

Google recently bought Fitbit, although in Europe it has taken them longer than expected and desirable, since they have had to go through the filter of the competition authorities to be able to complete the purchase. The first fruits of this association are already being seen with new devices that the brand is launching on the market, such as this new Fitbit Luxe bracelet. Undoubtedly it is a bracelet with a marked Premium vocation, since its finishes are of course the best that we can find in this range, in addition to having functions that make it a very complete bracelet.

Features of the new Fitbit Luxe

A few days ago press images of this new bracelet were leaked, and now all of them are endorsed by the official launch, which confirms that the design is one of the highlights of this bracelet. It is clearly aimed at the female public or those who are concerned about the appearance of their bracelet, since in this case we are facing a perfect wearable for both sports and clothing. It has a full color OLED and touch screen, in which we can access numerous information related to the notifications that our phone receives, in fact it is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Comes with GPS connectivity, so we can track our activity without having to connect the phone, since all movement and displacement data are accurately recorded. It comes with a three-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, vibration motor, as well as a red and infrared light sensor for heart rate monitoring. oxygen saturation SpO2. With it you can also track menstrual activity, as well as our sleep.

It can immerse up to 50 meters in water, so we can do water sports with it on or take a shower without damage. It comes with a battery that offers up to 5 days of autonomy, which for a bracelet of these characteristics is more than enough. To fully charge it we will need two hours. It has dimensions of 36.30mm x 17.62mm x 10.05mm. It is a bracelet with Premium finishes, in fact it has a stainless steel housing and it has a high quality silicone strap. A bracelet that has already been put on sale in Spain, where we can buy it in the brand’s online store for 149.95 euros. The first units will begin shipping at the end of May.

